kippers

Online



Posts: 2 855





Posts: 2 855 Blackburn and Bolton « on: Yesterday at 06:49:57 PM »



I mean ffs, does everyone need their arses wiping for them



Media making a massive meal out of it.



If your ill stay the fuck home! Government getting pelters for mixed messages regarding travel in and out of their shitholes.I mean ffs, does everyone need their arses wiping for themMedia making a massive meal out of it.If your ill stay the fuck home! Logged