Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 26, 2021, 10:04:20 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Blackburn and Bolton  (Read 120 times)
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 853


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:49:57 PM »
Government getting pelters for mixed messages regarding travel in and out of their shitholes.

I mean ffs, does everyone need their arses wiping for them

Media making a massive meal out of it.

If your ill stay the fuck home!
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 746



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:41:00 AM »
The Asian community not taking the jab .....
Logged
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 537


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:20:47 AM »
Leicester as well what is the common denominator ?  :pd:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 