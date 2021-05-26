Welcome,
May 26, 2021, 10:04:20 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Blackburn and Bolton
Author
Topic: Blackburn and Bolton (Read 120 times)
kippers
Posts: 2 853
Blackburn and Bolton
Yesterday
at 06:49:57 PM »
Government getting pelters for mixed messages regarding travel in and out of their shitholes.
I mean ffs, does everyone need their arses wiping for them
Media making a massive meal out of it.
If your ill stay the fuck home!
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 746
Re: Blackburn and Bolton
Today
at 06:41:00 AM »
The Asian community not taking the jab .....
LeeTublin
Posts: 537
Re: Blackburn and Bolton
Today
at 09:20:47 AM »
Leicester as well what is the common denominator ?
