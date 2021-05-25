|
|
|
Cooper671
|
Picking the poor murdered Jo Cox's sister to contest a by election and win the sympathy vote
If they lose that, they are fucked
Some over the road will someone try and spin it a positive though
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cooper671
|
The problem for Labour is...What if they lose?
If you're willing to sink as low as to use the death of a woman to score cheap political points and still lose...where do you go from there?
It will be the thicko brexiteer lot... nothing to do with labour
It's been suggested over the road now that Brexiteers would support paedophilia..... what a lovely bunch
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Erimus11
Offline
Posts: 2
|
The problem for Labour is...What if they lose?
If you're willing to sink as low as to use the death of a woman to score cheap political points and still lose...where do you go from there?
It will be the thicko brexiteer lot... nothing to do with labour
It's been suggested over the road now that Brexiteers would support paedophilia..... what a lovely bunch
It's ok Coops - it was only a flippant comment made in jest - ffs
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Cooper671
|
The problem for Labour is...What if they lose?
If you're willing to sink as low as to use the death of a woman to score cheap political points and still lose...where do you go from there?
It will be the thicko brexiteer lot... nothing to do with labour
It's been suggested over the road now that Brexiteers would support paedophilia..... what a lovely bunch
It's ok Coops - it was only a flippant comment made in jest - ffs
Just make the same quote and turn it round to remainers/labour voters and see what response it gets then
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Robbso
|
Picking the poor murdered Jo Cox's sister to contest a by election and win the sympathy vote
If they lose that, they are fucked
Some over the road will someone try and spin it a positive though
They won't. The demographics of that shithole will see to that.
Allahu Akbar.
Told yuz!
Didnt a certain mr Galloway court the Muslim vote? He managed third place .
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Ollyboro
|
What is it about the Tories that excites you Mick?
I suspect he's got a new cap to doff. Unless he's an exceptionally wealthy person keen to avoid paying his share of taxes....in which case he has my unreserved apology.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I know where you live
|
|
|
|
Bud Wiser
|
Picking the poor murdered Jo Cox's sister to contest a by election and win the sympathy vote
If they lose that, they are fucked
Some over the road will someone try and spin it a positive though
They won't. The demographics of that shithole will see to that.
Allahu Akbar.
Told yuz!
Didnt a certain mr Galloway court the Muslim vote? He managed third place .
Bizarrely, he campaigned on a "STARMER OUT" message, so anyone militant was in his sights - and that well & truly includes muslims. Though to be fair to him it wasn't his
party
pressure group that was distributing disgusting anti-semitic, anti-Hindu leaflets. I'll let Kim-bring the community together-Leadbeater to explain that one.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
MF(c) DOOM
|
Picking the poor murdered Jo Cox's sister to contest a by election and win the sympathy vote
If they lose that, they are fucked
Some over the road will someone try and spin it a positive though
They won't. The demographics of that shithole will see to that.
Allahu Akbar.
Told yuz!
Didnt a certain mr Galloway court the Muslim vote? He managed third place .
Bizarrely, he campaigned on a "STARMER OUT" message, so anyone militant was in his sights - and that well & truly includes muslims. Though to be fair to him it wasn't his
party
pressure group that was distributing disgusting anti-semitic, anti-Hindu leaflets. I'll let Kim-bring the community together-Leadbeater to explain that one.
What disgusting anti semitic leaflets were distributed by labour or Leadbeater in Batley and Spen? Its just I've had a really good look around and can't find anything on that. Almost like you are making it up.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
Picking the poor murdered Jo Cox's sister to contest a by election and win the sympathy vote
If they lose that, they are fucked
Some over the road will someone try and spin it a positive though
They won't. The demographics of that shithole will see to that.
Allahu Akbar.
Told yuz!
Didnt a certain mr Galloway court the Muslim vote? He managed third place .
Bizarrely, he campaigned on a "STARMER OUT" message, so anyone militant was in his sights - and that well & truly includes muslims. Though to be fair to him it wasn't his
party
pressure group that was distributing disgusting anti-semitic, anti-Hindu leaflets. I'll let Kim-bring the community together-Leadbeater to explain that one.
What disgusting anti semitic leaflets were distributed by labour or Leadbeater in Batley and Spen? Its just I've had a really good look around and can't find anything on that. Almost like you are making it up.
|
|
|
|
Logged