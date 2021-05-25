Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Desperation From Labour  (Read 813 times)
Cooper671
« on: May 25, 2021, 12:31:11 AM »
Picking the poor murdered Jo Cox's sister to contest a by election and win the sympathy vote

If they lose that, they are fucked

Some over the road will someone try and spin it a positive though 
kippers
« Reply #1 on: May 25, 2021, 06:45:35 PM »
Diane Abbott has resurfaced today  with some more crazy talk.

Oh Dear Keir
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #2 on: May 25, 2021, 07:03:00 PM »
Quote from: Cooper671 on May 25, 2021, 12:31:11 AM
Picking the poor murdered Jo Cox's sister to contest a by election and win the sympathy vote

If they lose that, they are fucked

Some over the road will someone try and spin it a positive though 

They won't. The demographics of that shithole will see to that.

Allahu Akbar.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: May 26, 2021, 06:48:45 AM »
Labour are finished. It is now a party for ethnic groups and middle class champagne socialists.

Their strategy has been a joke.
Rutters
« Reply #4 on: May 26, 2021, 12:07:57 PM »
The problem for Labour is...What if they lose?

If you're willing to sink as low as to use the death of a woman to score cheap political points and still lose...where do you go from there?
Cooper671
« Reply #5 on: May 26, 2021, 12:27:46 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on May 26, 2021, 12:07:57 PM
The problem for Labour is...What if they lose?

If you're willing to sink as low as to use the death of a woman to score cheap political points and still lose...where do you go from there?

It will be the thicko brexiteer lot... nothing to do with labour

It's been suggested over the road now that Brexiteers would support paedophilia..... what a lovely bunch 
Rutters
« Reply #6 on: May 26, 2021, 02:04:21 PM »
If only we were as clever as they all think they are.
Erimus11

« Reply #7 on: May 26, 2021, 02:27:54 PM »
Quote from: Cooper671 on May 26, 2021, 12:27:46 PM
Quote from: Rutters on May 26, 2021, 12:07:57 PM
The problem for Labour is...What if they lose?

If you're willing to sink as low as to use the death of a woman to score cheap political points and still lose...where do you go from there?

It will be the thicko brexiteer lot... nothing to do with labour

It's been suggested over the road now that Brexiteers would support paedophilia..... what a lovely bunch 

It's ok Coops - it was only a flippant comment made in jest - ffs
Cooper671
« Reply #8 on: May 26, 2021, 02:48:29 PM »
Quote from: Erimus11 on May 26, 2021, 02:27:54 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on May 26, 2021, 12:27:46 PM
Quote from: Rutters on May 26, 2021, 12:07:57 PM
The problem for Labour is...What if they lose?

If you're willing to sink as low as to use the death of a woman to score cheap political points and still lose...where do you go from there?

It will be the thicko brexiteer lot... nothing to do with labour

It's been suggested over the road now that Brexiteers would support paedophilia..... what a lovely bunch 

It's ok Coops - it was only a flippant comment made in jest - ffs

Just make the same quote and turn it round to remainers/labour voters and see what response it gets then 
Mickgaz
« Reply #9 on: May 26, 2021, 03:01:50 PM »
And now for the first time in over a hundred years Labour have lost control of Durham County Council. That's what you get for ignoring and taking your voters for granted  :nige:
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:34:35 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on May 25, 2021, 07:03:00 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on May 25, 2021, 12:31:11 AM
Picking the poor murdered Jo Cox's sister to contest a by election and win the sympathy vote

If they lose that, they are fucked

Some over the road will someone try and spin it a positive though 

They won't. The demographics of that shithole will see to that.

Allahu Akbar.

Told yuz!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:18:20 PM »
 :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:
Mickgaz
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:22:01 PM »
3% swing to the tories and captain hindsight claims Labour are back 
Robbso
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:04:12 PM »
What is it about the Tories that excites you Mick?
Robbso
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:16:43 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 04:34:35 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on May 25, 2021, 07:03:00 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on May 25, 2021, 12:31:11 AM
Picking the poor murdered Jo Cox's sister to contest a by election and win the sympathy vote

If they lose that, they are fucked

Some over the road will someone try and spin it a positive though 

They won't. The demographics of that shithole will see to that.

Allahu Akbar.

Told yuz!

Didnt a certain mr Galloway court the Muslim vote? He managed third place .
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:23:09 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 09:04:12 PM
What is it about the Tories that excites you Mick?

I suspect he's got a new cap to doff. Unless he's an exceptionally wealthy person keen to avoid paying his share of taxes....in which case he has my unreserved apology.
Robbso
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:35:35 PM »
Brexit by default, brought about by Cameron who ran away when his gamble failed, a couple of years of hapless May leading to a lying opportunist gaining power. The rich get richer even during a pandemic, immigrants are still coming despite a bullys promise that shed put a stop to it. Never mind, the Irish sausage war has been put on hold. A cleverer man than me recently said, if it wasnt for the Labour Party, labour would be in power.
The politicians in this country are a fucking disgrace. On all sides
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:41:24 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:16:43 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 04:34:35 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on May 25, 2021, 07:03:00 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on May 25, 2021, 12:31:11 AM
Picking the poor murdered Jo Cox's sister to contest a by election and win the sympathy vote

If they lose that, they are fucked

Some over the road will someone try and spin it a positive though 

They won't. The demographics of that shithole will see to that.

Allahu Akbar.

Told yuz!

Didnt a certain mr Galloway court the Muslim vote? He managed third place .

Bizarrely, he campaigned on a "STARMER OUT" message, so anyone militant was in his sights - and that well & truly includes muslims. Though to be fair to him it wasn't his party pressure group that was distributing disgusting anti-semitic, anti-Hindu leaflets. I'll let Kim-bring the community together-Leadbeater to explain that one.
Robbso
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:49:57 PM »
Any way Bud, what is it about this Current bunch of Tories that excites you, apart from them not being your hated socialists? George fucked up trying decisive politics in a constituency where a right wing nutter murdered a female labour MP.
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:56:44 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:49:57 PM
Any way Bud, what is it about this Current bunch of Tories that excites you, apart from them not being your hated socialists? George fucked up trying decisive politics in a constituency where a right wing nutter murdered a female labour MP.



Absolutely nothing. They're about as right-wing as the Liberals were under Paddy Ashdown.

I think you're spending too much time believing everything you read on FMTTM.
Robbso
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:00:26 PM »
Poor effort fella, in real life and even on line I detest liars. I dont look at FMTTM, so when I have said on numerous occasions I dont read the site its because its true.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:00:22 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 10:41:24 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:16:43 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 04:34:35 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on May 25, 2021, 07:03:00 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on May 25, 2021, 12:31:11 AM
Picking the poor murdered Jo Cox's sister to contest a by election and win the sympathy vote

If they lose that, they are fucked

Some over the road will someone try and spin it a positive though 

They won't. The demographics of that shithole will see to that.

Allahu Akbar.

Told yuz!

Didnt a certain mr Galloway court the Muslim vote? He managed third place .

Bizarrely, he campaigned on a "STARMER OUT" message, so anyone militant was in his sights - and that well & truly includes muslims. Though to be fair to him it wasn't his party pressure group that was distributing disgusting anti-semitic, anti-Hindu leaflets. I'll let Kim-bring the community together-Leadbeater to explain that one.

What disgusting anti semitic leaflets were distributed by labour or Leadbeater in Batley and Spen? Its just I've had a really good look around and can't find anything on that. Almost like you are making it up.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:31:22 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 08:00:22 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 10:41:24 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:16:43 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 04:34:35 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on May 25, 2021, 07:03:00 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on May 25, 2021, 12:31:11 AM
Picking the poor murdered Jo Cox's sister to contest a by election and win the sympathy vote

If they lose that, they are fucked

Some over the road will someone try and spin it a positive though 

They won't. The demographics of that shithole will see to that.

Allahu Akbar.

Told yuz!

Didnt a certain mr Galloway court the Muslim vote? He managed third place .

Bizarrely, he campaigned on a "STARMER OUT" message, so anyone militant was in his sights - and that well & truly includes muslims. Though to be fair to him it wasn't his party pressure group that was distributing disgusting anti-semitic, anti-Hindu leaflets. I'll let Kim-bring the community together-Leadbeater to explain that one.

What disgusting anti semitic leaflets were distributed by labour or Leadbeater in Batley and Spen? Its just I've had a really good look around and can't find anything on that. Almost like you are making it up.

 sshhh sshhh
