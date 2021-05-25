Cooper671

« on: May 25, 2021, 12:31:11 AM »



If they lose that, they are fucked



Picking the poor murdered Jo Cox's sister to contest a by election and win the sympathy vote
If they lose that, they are fucked
Some over the road will someone try and spin it a positive though

« Reply #1 on: May 25, 2021, 06:45:35 PM »
Diane Abbott has resurfaced today with some more crazy talk.
Oh Dear Keir



kippers

« Reply #3 on: May 26, 2021, 06:48:45 AM »
Labour are finished. It is now a party for ethnic groups and middle class champagne socialists.
Their strategy has been a joke.



Wee_Willie

Posts: 375 Re: Desperation From Labour « Reply #4 on: May 26, 2021, 12:07:57 PM » The problem for Labour is...What if they lose?



Rutters

Posts: 83 Re: Desperation From Labour « Reply #5 on: May 26, 2021, 12:27:46 PM » Quote from: Rutters on May 26, 2021, 12:07:57 PM The problem for Labour is...What if they lose?



If you're willing to sink as low as to use the death of a woman to score cheap political points and still lose...where do you go from there?



It will be the thicko brexiteer lot... nothing to do with labour



Cooper671

« Reply #6 on: May 26, 2021, 02:04:21 PM »
If only we were as clever as they all think they are.

« Reply #9 on: May 26, 2021, 03:01:50 PM »
And now for the first time in over a hundred years Labour have lost control of Durham County Council. That's what you get for ignoring and taking your voters for granted

« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:22:01 PM »
3% swing to the tories and captain hindsight claims Labour are back

« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:04:12 PM »
What is it about the Tories that excites you Mick?

« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:23:09 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:04:12 PM
What is it about the Tories that excites you Mick?
I suspect he's got a new cap to doff. Unless he's an exceptionally wealthy person keen to avoid paying his share of taxes....in which case he has my unreserved apology.



Ollyboro

Posts: 15 100 Re: Desperation From Labour « Reply #16 on: Today at 10:35:35 PM »

Robbso

« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:49:57 PM »
Any way Bud, what is it about this Current bunch of Tories that excites you, apart from them not being your hated socialists? George fucked up trying decisive politics in a constituency where a right wing nutter murdered a female labour MP.



Robbso

« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:56:44 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:49:57 PM
Any way Bud, what is it about this Current bunch of Tories that excites you, apart from them not being your hated socialists? George fucked up trying decisive politics in a constituency where a right wing nutter murdered a female labour MP.
Absolutely nothing. They're about as right-wing as the Liberals were under Paddy Ashdown.
I think you're spending too much time believing everything you read on FMTTM.







Absolutely nothing. They're about as right-wing as the Liberals were under Paddy Ashdown.



Bud Wiser