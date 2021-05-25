Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 25, 2021, 01:37:37 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Desperation From Labour  (Read 9 times)
Cooper671
**
Online Online

Posts: 70


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:31:11 AM »
Picking the poor murdered Jo Cox's sister to contest a by election and win the sympathy vote

If they lose that, they are fucked

Some over the road will someone try and spin it a positive though 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 