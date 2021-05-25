Welcome,
May 25, 2021, 01:37:37 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Desperation From Labour
Author
Desperation From Labour
Cooper671
Online
Posts: 70
Desperation From Labour
Picking the poor murdered Jo Cox's sister to contest a by election and win the sympathy vote
If they lose that, they are fucked
Some over the road will someone try and spin it a positive though
