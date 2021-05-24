Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Labour MP asks for Corbyn Expenses To Be Investigated « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:30:06 AM » A frequent critic of Corbyn alleges that Corbyn might have had some help with legal expenses - as reported by Sky News. No agenda there then. It's the exact same as Johnson's ship of fools handing out - Literally - billions of pounds of taxpayer's money out to their friends and neighbours. Thanks for flagging it up.

Re: Labour MP asks for Corbyn Expenses To Be Investigated « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:16:47 AM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 12:30:06 AM A frequent critic of Corbyn alleges that Corbyn might have had some help with legal expenses - as reported by Sky News. No agenda there then. It's the exact same as Johnson's ship of fools handing out - Literally - billions of pounds of taxpayer's money out to their friends and neighbours. Thanks for flagging it up.



Not really you are quoting government business



Last couple of weeks we've had Johnson and his flat refurbishment and now take away meals "breaking MP rules" ....... same as the Corbyn accusation



Not really you are quoting government business Last couple of weeks we've had Johnson and his flat refurbishment and now take away meals "breaking MP rules" ....... same as the Corbyn accusation What you quoted is literally something completely different, probs dont understand though

Re: Labour MP asks for Corbyn Expenses To Be Investigated « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:14:11 AM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 12:30:06 AM A frequent critic of Corbyn alleges that Corbyn might have had some help with legal expenses - as reported by Sky News. No agenda there then. It's the exact same as Johnson's ship of fools handing out - Literally - billions of pounds of taxpayer's money out to their friends and neighbours. Thanks for flagging it up.



Inept, corrupt Boris and his minions have raped the taxpayer and very few seem to care, while howling that things would have been so much worse under a Corbyn government. Most British people are so easily manipulated and blindingly ignorant that I give up on the cunts

Re: Labour MP asks for Corbyn Expenses To Be Investigated « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:03:53 PM »



You must be the saddest sack on a Boro message board, unable to talk about anything else.



Here's your beloved Tories again blocking an NHS pay rise.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6_MfQ9FloE

Cooper - If you ever had a girlfriend (or god forbid a wife) and she went into "Labour", would you have a heart attack? You must be the saddest sack on a Boro message board, unable to talk about anything else. Here's your beloved Tories again blocking an NHS pay rise. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6_MfQ9FloE

Re: Labour MP asks for Corbyn Expenses To Be Investigated « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:11:01 PM » Quote from: KillingJoke on Yesterday at 12:03:53 PM



You must be the saddest sack on a Boro message board, unable to talk about anything else.



Here's your beloved Tories again blocking an NHS pay rise.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6_MfQ9FloE



Cooper - If you ever had a girlfriend (or god forbid a wife) and she went into "Labour", would you have a heart attack?You must be the saddest sack on a Boro message board, unable to talk about anything else.Here's your beloved Tories again blocking an NHS pay rise. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6_MfQ9FloE

I do have a girlfriend... and a child



One day you may get there...



I do have a girlfriend... and a child One day you may get there... They also blocked my pay rise... guess what Im not crying about it

Posts: 2 855 Re: Labour MP asks for Corbyn Expenses To Be Investigated « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:55:12 PM » This scruffy cunt could have been prime minister.

His ugly shag Abbott could have been home secretary.



Let that sink in.



We would have been shunned by the western world with Jezza giving out hate speeches to the free palastine rabble, and Dianne would now be in France will a flotilla of ships to bring in the worlds flotsum and jetsum Logged

Posts: 109 Re: Labour MP asks for Corbyn Expenses To Be Investigated « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:42:54 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 06:55:12 PM This scruffy cunt could have been prime minister.

His ugly shag Abbott could have been home secretary.



Let that sink in.



We would have been shunned by the western world with Jezza giving out hate speeches to the free palastine rabble, and Dianne would now be in France will a flotilla of ships to bring in the worlds flotsum and jetsum



But But But...... Corbyn and Abbott!!!!!! and Blair the war criminal etc, etc.....



You stupid, thick, gullible, cap doffing imbecile.



Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.... the man of the people. Your voters desrve you



Keep on clapping for the nurses eh.



But But But...... Corbyn and Abbott!!!!!! and Blair the war criminal etc, etc..... You stupid, thick, gullible, cap doffing imbecile. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.... the man of the people. Your voters desrve you Keep on clapping for the nurses eh.

Re: Labour MP asks for Corbyn Expenses To Be Investigated « Reply #20 on: Today at 01:59:18 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:08:40 PM

The difference being loads of labour supporters turned away from the likes of Abbot and Corbyn and refused to vote for him and his party. Boris, however can do no wrong

Because there has been no concerted media assassination of Boris, in fact they have colluded with him and his corrupt regime. Corbyn was mercilessly slaughtered, made out to an anti-semite, extreme leftists. The media convinced the British public he was an amalgamation of Pol-Pot & Hitler. Whatever his shortcomings as a leader he was nothing that he was made out to be but vested interests dont want a fairer society with a more equitable distribution of the wealth

Re: Labour MP asks for Corbyn Expenses To Be Investigated « Reply #21 on: Today at 06:36:44 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 01:59:18 AM Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:08:40 PM

The difference being loads of labour supporters turned away from the likes of Abbot and Corbyn and refused to vote for him and his party. Boris, however can do no wrong

Because there has been no concerted media assassination of Boris, in fact they have colluded with him and his corrupt regime. Corbyn was mercilessly slaughtered, made out to an anti-semite, extreme leftists. The media convinced the British public he was an amalgamation of Pol-Pot & Hitler. Whatever his shortcomings as a leader he was nothing that he was made out to be but vested interests dont want a fairer society with a more equitable distribution of the wealth

Because there has been no concerted media assassination of Boris, in fact they have colluded with him and his corrupt regime. Corbyn was mercilessly slaughtered, made out to an anti-semite, extreme leftists. The media convinced the British public he was an amalgamation of Pol-Pot & Hitler. Whatever his shortcomings as a leader he was nothing that he was made out to be but vested interests dont want a fairer society with a more equitable distribution of the wealth

Corbyn and his gang are racists, end of.