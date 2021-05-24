|
Cooper671
A frequent critic of Corbyn alleges that Corbyn might have had some help with legal expenses - as reported by Sky News. No agenda there then. It's the exact same as Johnson's ship of fools handing out - Literally - billions of pounds of taxpayer's money out to their friends and neighbours. Thanks for flagging it up.
Not really you are quoting government business
Last couple of weeks we've had Johnson and his flat refurbishment and now take away meals "breaking MP rules" ....... same as the Corbyn accusation
What you quoted is literally something completely different, probs dont understand though
Cooper671
Cooper - If you ever had a girlfriend (or god forbid a wife) and she went into "Labour", would you have a heart attack?
You must be the saddest sack on a Boro message board, unable to talk about anything else.
Here's your beloved Tories again blocking an NHS pay rise. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6_MfQ9FloE
I do have a girlfriend... and a child
One day you may get there...
They also blocked my pay rise... guess what Im not crying about it
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:17:11 PM by Cooper671 »
KillingJoke
This scruffy cunt could have been prime minister.
His ugly shag Abbott could have been home secretary.
Let that sink in.
We would have been shunned by the western world with Jezza giving out hate speeches to the free palastine rabble, and Dianne would now be in France will a flotilla of ships to bring in the worlds flotsum and jetsum
But But But...... Corbyn and Abbott!!!!!! and Blair the war criminal etc, etc.....
You stupid, thick, gullible, cap doffing imbecile.
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.... the man of the people. Your voters desrve you
Keep on clapping for the nurses eh.
kippers
Yep, keep on clapping the nurses.
So angry you rant shite son.
KillingJoke
Angry? Nope. But I would like to see the NHS paid a fair whack for the work they do and not taken the piss out of by Tory MP's.
But, each to their own eh?
You carry on in your little vile Tory bubble.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:23:34 AM by KillingJoke »
