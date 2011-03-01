Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 1, 2011
Labour MP asks for Corbyn Expenses To Be Investigated
Cooper671
Yesterday at 11:41:43 PM
https://news.sky.com/story/call-for-jeremy-corbyn-to-be-investigated-over-failure-to-declare-legal-costs-support-12316067

No mention of this by our whoppers over the road  :nige:
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


Reply #1 on: Today at 12:30:06 AM
A frequent critic of Corbyn alleges that Corbyn might have had some help with legal expenses - as reported by Sky News. No agenda there then. It's the exact same as Johnson's ship of fools handing out - Literally - billions of pounds of taxpayer's money out to their friends and neighbours. Thanks for flagging it up.
Cooper671
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:16:47 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 12:30:06 AM
A frequent critic of Corbyn alleges that Corbyn might have had some help with legal expenses - as reported by Sky News. No agenda there then. It's the exact same as Johnson's ship of fools handing out - Literally - billions of pounds of taxpayer's money out to their friends and neighbours. Thanks for flagging it up.

Not really you are quoting government business

Last couple of weeks we've had Johnson and his flat refurbishment and now take away meals "breaking MP rules" ....... same as the Corbyn accusation

What you quoted is literally something completely different, probs dont understand though  :nige:
towz
Reply #3 on: Today at 04:14:11 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 12:30:06 AM
A frequent critic of Corbyn alleges that Corbyn might have had some help with legal expenses - as reported by Sky News. No agenda there then. It's the exact same as Johnson's ship of fools handing out - Literally - billions of pounds of taxpayer's money out to their friends and neighbours. Thanks for flagging it up.

 :like: Inept, corrupt Boris and his minions have raped the taxpayer and very few seem to care, while howling that things would have been so much worse under a Corbyn government. Most British people are so easily manipulated and blindingly ignorant that I give up on the cunts
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:56:39 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 04:14:11 AM
Most British people are so easily manipulated and blindingly ignorant that I give up on the cunts

After Brexit was me. Then the utterly useless, hopeless twat that is Johnson, then Trump.

Fuck me.
Bill Buxton
Reply #5 on: Today at 11:12:55 AM
Still whining about Brexit. Its happened, its history.Get over it. The
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


Reply #6 on: Today at 11:28:50 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 11:12:55 AM
Still whining about Brexit. Its happened, its history.Get over it. The

The
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #7 on: Today at 11:31:22 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 11:12:55 AM
Still whining about Brexit. Its happened, its history.Get over it. The

Unfortunately, 'history' is the exact opposite of what Brexit is.
KillingJoke
Reply #8 on: Today at 12:03:53 PM
Cooper - If you ever had a girlfriend (or god forbid a wife) and she went into "Labour", would you have a heart attack?

You must be the saddest sack on a Boro message board, unable to talk about anything else.

Here's your beloved Tories again blocking an NHS pay rise.  :wanker:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6_MfQ9FloE
Cooper671
Reply #9 on: Today at 01:11:01 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on Today at 12:03:53 PM
Cooper - If you ever had a girlfriend (or god forbid a wife) and she went into "Labour", would you have a heart attack?

You must be the saddest sack on a Boro message board, unable to talk about anything else.

Here's your beloved Tories again blocking an NHS pay rise.  :wanker:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6_MfQ9FloE


I do have a girlfriend... and a child  

One day you may get there...  

They also blocked my pay rise... guess what Im not crying about it  mcl
KillingJoke
Reply #10 on: Today at 01:55:02 PM


I do have a girlfriend... and a child  

[/quote]

 klins

Only joking Coops, I'm sure you're very happily attached. To your right hand. mcl
Cooper671
Reply #11 on: Today at 01:57:50 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on Today at 01:55:02 PM


I do have a girlfriend... and a child  


 klins

Only joking Coops, I'm sure you're very happily attached. To your right hand. mcl
[/quote]

I need to use both of them to be fair 
Wee_Willie
Reply #12 on: Today at 05:53:35 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:56:39 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 04:14:11 AM
Most British people are so easily manipulated and blindingly ignorant that I give up on the cunts

After Brexit was me. Then the utterly useless, hopeless twat that is Johnson, then Trump.

Fuck me.

Was Trump in our parliament?
kippers
Reply #13 on: Today at 06:55:12 PM
This scruffy cunt could have been prime minister.
His ugly shag Abbott could have been home secretary.

Let that sink in.

We would have been shunned by the western world with Jezza giving out hate speeches to the free palastine rabble, and Dianne would now be in France will a flotilla of ships to bring in the worlds flotsum and jetsum
Robbso
Reply #14 on: Today at 07:08:40 PM
The difference being loads of labour supporters turned away from the likes of Abbot and Corbyn and refused to vote for him and his party. Boris, however can do no wrong
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #15 on: Today at 07:32:25 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 05:53:35 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:56:39 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 04:14:11 AM
Most British people are so easily manipulated and blindingly ignorant that I give up on the cunts

After Brexit was me. Then the utterly useless, hopeless twat that is Johnson, then Trump.

Fuck me.

Was Trump in our parliament?

Actually he was once. Corbyn, right again, refused to attend
