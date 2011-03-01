Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Labour MP asks for Corbyn Expenses To Be Investigated  (Read 190 times)
Cooper671
« on: Yesterday at 11:41:43 PM »
https://news.sky.com/story/call-for-jeremy-corbyn-to-be-investigated-over-failure-to-declare-legal-costs-support-12316067

No mention of this by our whoppers over the road  :nige:
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:30:06 AM »
A frequent critic of Corbyn alleges that Corbyn might have had some help with legal expenses - as reported by Sky News. No agenda there then. It's the exact same as Johnson's ship of fools handing out - Literally - billions of pounds of taxpayer's money out to their friends and neighbours. Thanks for flagging it up.
Cooper671
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:16:47 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 12:30:06 AM
A frequent critic of Corbyn alleges that Corbyn might have had some help with legal expenses - as reported by Sky News. No agenda there then. It's the exact same as Johnson's ship of fools handing out - Literally - billions of pounds of taxpayer's money out to their friends and neighbours. Thanks for flagging it up.

Not really you are quoting government business

Last couple of weeks we've had Johnson and his flat refurbishment and now take away meals "breaking MP rules" ....... same as the Corbyn accusation

What you quoted is literally something completely different, probs dont understand though  :nige:
towz
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:14:11 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 12:30:06 AM
A frequent critic of Corbyn alleges that Corbyn might have had some help with legal expenses - as reported by Sky News. No agenda there then. It's the exact same as Johnson's ship of fools handing out - Literally - billions of pounds of taxpayer's money out to their friends and neighbours. Thanks for flagging it up.

 :like: Inept, corrupt Boris and his minions have raped the taxpayer and very few seem to care, while howling that things would have been so much worse under a Corbyn government. Most British people are so easily manipulated and blindingly ignorant that I give up on the cunts
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:56:39 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 04:14:11 AM
Most British people are so easily manipulated and blindingly ignorant that I give up on the cunts

After Brexit was me. Then the utterly useless, hopeless twat that is Johnson, then Trump.

Fuck me.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:12:55 AM »
Still whining about Brexit. Its happened, its history.Get over it. The
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:28:50 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 11:12:55 AM
Still whining about Brexit. Its happened, its history.Get over it. The

The
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:31:22 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 11:12:55 AM
Still whining about Brexit. Its happened, its history.Get over it. The

Unfortunately, 'history' is the exact opposite of what Brexit is.
KillingJoke
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:03:53 PM »
Cooper - If you ever had a girlfriend (or god forbid a wife) and she went into "Labour", would you have a heart attack?

You must be the saddest sack on a Boro message board, unable to talk about anything else.

Here's your beloved Tories again blocking an NHS pay rise.  :wanker:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6_MfQ9FloE
