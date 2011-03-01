Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Labour MP asks for Corbyn Expenses To Be Investigated « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:30:06 AM » A frequent critic of Corbyn alleges that Corbyn might have had some help with legal expenses - as reported by Sky News. No agenda there then. It's the exact same as Johnson's ship of fools handing out - Literally - billions of pounds of taxpayer's money out to their friends and neighbours. Thanks for flagging it up.

Cooper671

Re: Labour MP asks for Corbyn Expenses To Be Investigated « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:16:47 AM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 12:30:06 AM A frequent critic of Corbyn alleges that Corbyn might have had some help with legal expenses - as reported by Sky News. No agenda there then. It's the exact same as Johnson's ship of fools handing out - Literally - billions of pounds of taxpayer's money out to their friends and neighbours. Thanks for flagging it up.



Not really you are quoting government business



Last couple of weeks we've had Johnson and his flat refurbishment and now take away meals "breaking MP rules" ....... same as the Corbyn accusation



What you quoted is literally something completely different, probs dont understand though

towz

Re: Labour MP asks for Corbyn Expenses To Be Investigated « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:14:11 AM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 12:30:06 AM A frequent critic of Corbyn alleges that Corbyn might have had some help with legal expenses - as reported by Sky News. No agenda there then. It's the exact same as Johnson's ship of fools handing out - Literally - billions of pounds of taxpayer's money out to their friends and neighbours. Thanks for flagging it up.



Inept, corrupt Boris and his minions have raped the taxpayer and very few seem to care, while howling that things would have been so much worse under a Corbyn government. Most British people are so easily manipulated and blindingly ignorant that I give up on the cunts Inept, corrupt Boris and his minions have raped the taxpayer and very few seem to care, while howling that things would have been so much worse under a Corbyn government. Most British people are so easily manipulated and blindingly ignorant that I give up on the cunts Logged