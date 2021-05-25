Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 25, 2021, 01:37:31 AM
Author Topic: Labour MP asks for Corbyn Expenses To Be Investigated  (Read 23 times)
Cooper671
« on: Yesterday at 11:41:43 PM »
https://news.sky.com/story/call-for-jeremy-corbyn-to-be-investigated-over-failure-to-declare-legal-costs-support-12316067

No mention of this by our whoppers over the road  :nige:
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:30:06 AM »
A frequent critic of Corbyn alleges that Corbyn might have had some help with legal expenses - as reported by Sky News. No agenda there then. It's the exact same as Johnson's ship of fools handing out - Literally - billions of pounds of taxpayer's money out to their friends and neighbours. Thanks for flagging it up.
Cooper671
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:16:47 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 12:30:06 AM
A frequent critic of Corbyn alleges that Corbyn might have had some help with legal expenses - as reported by Sky News. No agenda there then. It's the exact same as Johnson's ship of fools handing out - Literally - billions of pounds of taxpayer's money out to their friends and neighbours. Thanks for flagging it up.

Not really you are quoting government business

Last couple of weeks we've had Johnson and his flat refurbishment and now take away meals "breaking MP rules" ....... same as the Corbyn accusation

What you quoted is literally something completely different, probs dont understand though  :nige:
