May 24, 2021
FMTTM Posters Blaming This Board For Their Racists
So they have a well known member (nearly 500 posts) and because they think he is racist they are saying he has come from here.... errrmm 2 points whoppers!

1. He is not a new poster on your forum so why would he have come from here
2. Kim Jong Red Nose doesn't allow new posters on the forum 

They are a right bunch of paranoid freaks 

 https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/rio-ferdinand-racially-abused.18621/page-3#post-418447
WHAT A FUCKING FANNY BLOCK21 IS  :wanker:
The thing is...when you won't allow any contention to your views they become more and more extreme and hate-driven. Eventually you realise your opinions are just ideologies which you can't substantiate.

When you know anything you post will be greeted with head-noddery and back-slapping from people as left-field as yourself you end up lazily posting any old guff, just for the self congratulation because it nourishes your low self-esteem.

When outrage is your currency and superlatives of abuse are your badges of honour those on the outside see you as some sort of cult.
The thing is...when you won't allow any contention to your views they become more and more extreme and hate-driven. Eventually you realise your opinions are just ideologies which you can't substantiate.

When you know anything you post will be greeted with head-noddery and back-slapping from people as left-field as yourself you end up lazily posting any old guff, just for the self congratulation because it nourishes your low self-esteem.

When outrage is your currency and superlatives of abuse are your badges of honour those on the outside see you as some sort of cult.

Thats the truth
Quote from: monkeyman on May 24, 2021, 08:29:21 AM
WHAT A FUCKING FANNY BLOCK21 IS  :wanker:

 :like:

A proper fucking wet wipe how he managed to father a child is any cunts guess

Word has it his dad fathered it due to Block21 not knowing what to do.

His Dad stepped in with a spunk sample from his own spunk gun. rava
