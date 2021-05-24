Welcome,
May 26, 2021, 04:39:50 PM
FMTTM Posters Blaming This Board For Their Racists
Author
Topic: FMTTM Posters Blaming This Board For Their Racists (Read 432 times)
Cooper671
FMTTM Posters Blaming This Board For Their Racists
So they have a well known member (nearly 500 posts) and because they think he is racist they are saying he has come from here.... errrmm 2 points whoppers!
1. He is not a new poster on your forum so why would he have come from here
2. Kim Jong Red Nose doesn't allow new posters on the forum
They are a right bunch of paranoid freaks
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/rio-ferdinand-racially-abused.18621/page-3#post-418447
monkeyman
Re: FMTTM Posters Blaming This Board For Their Racists
WHAT A FUCKING FANNY BLOCK21 IS
Rutters
Re: FMTTM Posters Blaming This Board For Their Racists
The thing is...when you won't allow any contention to your views they become more and more extreme and hate-driven. Eventually you realise your opinions are just ideologies which you can't substantiate.
When you know anything you post will be greeted with head-noddery and back-slapping from people as left-field as yourself you end up lazily posting any old guff, just for the self congratulation because it nourishes your low self-esteem.
When outrage is your currency and superlatives of abuse are your badges of honour those on the outside see you as some sort of cult.
kippers
Re: FMTTM Posters Blaming This Board For Their Racists
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 03:19:38 PM
Thats the truth
jack inoff
Re: FMTTM Posters Blaming This Board For Their Racists
Quote from: monkeyman on May 24, 2021, 08:29:21 AM
WHAT A FUCKING FANNY BLOCK21 IS
A proper fucking wet wipe how he managed to father a child is any cunts guess
Word has it his dad fathered it due to Block21 not knowing what to do.
His Dad stepped in with a spunk sample from his own spunk gun.
