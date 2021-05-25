Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 25, 2021, 05:15:52 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: FMTTM Posters Blaming This Board For Their Racists  (Read 341 times)
Cooper671
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 72


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:23:40 AM »
So they have a well known member (nearly 500 posts) and because they think he is racist they are saying he has come from here.... errrmm 2 points whoppers!

1. He is not a new poster on your forum so why would he have come from here
2. Kim Jong Red Nose doesn't allow new posters on the forum 

They are a right bunch of paranoid freaks 

 https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/rio-ferdinand-racially-abused.18621/page-3#post-418447
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 631


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:29:21 AM »
WHAT A FUCKING FANNY BLOCK21 IS  :wanker:
Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 359


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:19:38 PM »
The thing is...when you won't allow any contention to your views they become more and more extreme and hate-driven. Eventually you realise your opinions are just ideologies which you can't substantiate.

When you know anything you post will be greeted with head-noddery and back-slapping from people as left-field as yourself you end up lazily posting any old guff, just for the self congratulation because it nourishes your low self-esteem.

When outrage is your currency and superlatives of abuse are your badges of honour those on the outside see you as some sort of cult.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 