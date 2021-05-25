Rutters

Re: FMTTM Posters Blaming This Board For Their Racists « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:19:38 PM » The thing is...when you won't allow any contention to your views they become more and more extreme and hate-driven. Eventually you realise your opinions are just ideologies which you can't substantiate.



When you know anything you post will be greeted with head-noddery and back-slapping from people as left-field as yourself you end up lazily posting any old guff, just for the self congratulation because it nourishes your low self-esteem.



When outrage is your currency and superlatives of abuse are your badges of honour those on the outside see you as some sort of cult.