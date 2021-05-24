Cooper671

Online



Posts: 66





Posts: 66 FMTTM Posters Blaming This Board For Their Racists « on: Today at 08:23:40 AM »



1. He is not a new poster on your forum so why would he have come from here

2. Kim Jong Red Nose doesn't allow new posters on the forum



They are a right bunch of paranoid freaks



https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/rio-ferdinand-racially-abused.18621/page-3#post-418447



So they have a well known member (nearly 500 posts) and because they think he is racist they are saying he has come from here.... errrmm 2 points whoppers!1. He is not a new poster on your forum so why would he have come from here2. Kim Jong Red Nose doesn't allow new posters on the forumThey are a right bunch of paranoid freaks Logged