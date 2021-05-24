Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 24, 2021, 10:29:18 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FMTTM Posters Blaming This Board For Their Racists
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: FMTTM Posters Blaming This Board For Their Racists (Read 68 times)
Cooper671
Online
Posts: 66
FMTTM Posters Blaming This Board For Their Racists
«
on:
Today
at 08:23:40 AM »
So they have a well known member (nearly 500 posts) and because they think he is racist they are saying he has come from here.... errrmm 2 points whoppers!
1. He is not a new poster on your forum so why would he have come from here
2. Kim Jong Red Nose doesn't allow new posters on the forum
They are a right bunch of paranoid freaks
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/rio-ferdinand-racially-abused.18621/page-3#post-418447
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 630
Re: FMTTM Posters Blaming This Board For Their Racists
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:29:21 AM »
WHAT A FUCKING FANNY BLOCK21 IS
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...