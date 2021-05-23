Welcome,
May 25, 2021, 09:06:20 PM
Taking the knee
Author
Topic: Taking the knee (Read 499 times)
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 909
Taking the knee
«
on:
May 23, 2021, 06:05:20 PM »
Was booed at sunderland
, , villa , leicester......will be conveniently forgotten by next season
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 631
Re: Taking the knee
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:31 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on May 23, 2021, 06:05:20 PM
Was booed at sunderland
, , villa , leicester......will be conveniently forgotten by next season
GOOD ITS GONE ON FAR TOO LONG I THOUGHT IT WAS ONLY GONNA BE A WEEK OR SO
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 016
Re: Taking the knee
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:05:18 PM »
A 27 year old
activist has been shot in the head in Peckham, I think she is 27 and a mother of 2. Reports today were 4 black lads involved in the shooting. I doubt these fuckers take the knee. Or do they. Good and bad in every race. Some people whatever colour are just shit.
