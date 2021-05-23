Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 25, 2021, 09:06:20 PM
Topic: Taking the knee
Gingerpig
May 23, 2021, 06:05:20 PM
Was  booed at sunderland
, , villa , leicester......will be conveniently forgotten by next season  BLM
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
monkeyman
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:16:31 AM
GOOD ITS GONE ON FAR TOO LONG I THOUGHT IT WAS ONLY GONNA BE A WEEK OR SO  lost
Robbso
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:05:18 PM
A 27 year old BLM activist has been shot in the head in Peckham, I think she is 27 and a mother of 2. Reports today were 4 black lads involved in the shooting. I doubt these fuckers take the knee. Or do they. Good and bad in every race. Some people whatever colour are just shit.
