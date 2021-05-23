Welcome,
May 23, 2021, 09:49:07 PM
Taking the knee
Author
Topic: Taking the knee (Read 80 times)
Gingerpig
Taking the knee
«
on:
Today
at 06:05:20 PM »
Was booed at sunderland
, , villa , leicester......will be conveniently forgotten by next season
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
