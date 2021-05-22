Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Priti Patel  (Read 430 times)
Cooper671
« on: May 22, 2021, 03:52:59 PM »
Doing stirling work as home secretary

And pretty hot to boot 
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: May 22, 2021, 04:11:25 PM »
She is a thick, useless cunt.

And as for her attractiveness.... fucking hell. If you can get past her Desperate Dan jaw, I would suggest taking a look at her Weeble shaped  body. Her arse is so fat, it has its own time zone. Each to their own. If a spite filled flab wank's what floats your boat, then Ms Patel is the shapeless sack of shit for you.
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: May 22, 2021, 04:13:14 PM »
If you think shes pretty hot Id hate to see your 10 pinters  monkey klins
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: May 22, 2021, 04:23:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on May 22, 2021, 04:13:14 PM
If you think shes pretty hot Id hate to see your 10 pinters  monkey klins
Cooper671
« Reply #4 on: May 22, 2021, 04:27:59 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on May 22, 2021, 04:11:25 PM
She is a thick, useless cunt.

And as for her attractiveness.... fucking hell. If you can get past her Desperate Dan jaw, I would suggest taking a look at her Weeble shaped  body. Her arse is so fat, it has its own time zone. Each to their own. If a spite filled flab wank's what floats your boat, then Ms Patel is the shapeless sack of shit for you.

Now Now... If Anneliese Dodds is what gets you going just say so  mcl

There does seem to br something about a asian woman in a high powered position that gets a few leftys all hot and bothered  :meltdown:
towz
« Reply #5 on: May 22, 2021, 06:24:38 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on May 22, 2021, 04:11:25 PM
She is a thick, useless cunt.

And as for her attractiveness.... fucking hell. If you can get past her Desperate Dan jaw, I would suggest taking a look at her Weeble shaped  body. Her arse is so fat, it has its own time zone. Each to their own. If a spite filled flab wank's what floats your boat, then Ms Patel is the shapeless sack of shit for you.

LeeTublin
« Reply #6 on: May 22, 2021, 07:44:34 PM »
She is very Priti. 
Tintin
« Reply #7 on: May 22, 2021, 09:00:45 PM »
Quote from: Cooper671 on May 22, 2021, 04:27:59 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on May 22, 2021, 04:11:25 PM
She is a thick, useless cunt.

And as for her attractiveness.... fucking hell. If you can get past her Desperate Dan jaw, I would suggest taking a look at her Weeble shaped  body. Her arse is so fat, it has its own time zone. Each to their own. If a spite filled flab wank's what floats your boat, then Ms Patel is the shapeless sack of shit for you.

Now Now... If Anneliese Dodds is what gets you going just say so  mcl

There does seem to br something about a asian woman in a high powered position that gets a few leftys all hot and bothered  :meltdown:

Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:29:21 PM »
In the interests of fairness I hired a taxi to drive around Ms Patel, so I  could view her from every possible angle. Unfortunately,  the Volkswagen E-Golf the taxi company sent ran out of battery power halfway round her first buttock. The fat fucking mess.
Cooper671
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:33:42 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 08:29:21 PM
In the interests of fairness I hired a taxi to drive around Ms Patel, so I  could view her from every possible angle. Unfortunately,  the Volkswagen E-Golf the taxi company sent ran out of battery power halfway round her first buttock. The fat fucking mess.

Lesson there is - stop driving around in fanny cars and use some petrol/diesel

The fact it ran out of battery has no reflection on the size of her arse.... how far had it drove since last charge etc 
