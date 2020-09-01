monkeyman

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « on: Yesterday at 11:14:07 AM »

JUST HAD 20 ON FRANCE ANYONE HAVING A PUNT

Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:10:43 PM » I WANNABE A POLAR BEAR !!!

Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:08:50 PM »



https://youtu.be/eHuAR1RqoBI

Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:59:52 PM » ITALY 2-1 FAVS 🇮🇹. UK 300-1 !!! 🇬🇧

Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:41:29 PM » HAVEN'T LISTENED TOO UM SO DON'T KNOW. PITY IT'S A FIX AND WE'LL PICK UP A HANDFUL OF VOTES AS USUAL !!!

Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:23:41 PM »



MIND MY CHOICES USUALLY DON'T COME ANYWHERE !!! ISRAEL WASN'T BAD. THEY HAVE PREVIOUS WITH I WANT TO BE A POLAR BEAR TOO.

Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:26:01 PM » ISRAEL 300-1 SKYBET 🇮🇱. 1/5 ODDS 1234

Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:17:00 PM » THE EARLY ONES SEEM TO GET FORGOTTEN. PORTUGAL COULD BE ON THE SHORTLIST TOO !!! 50-1 🇵🇹

Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:48:42 PM » LOOKS LIKE NETHERLANDS WILL PLACE HIGH TO KEEP THE PC BRIGADE HAPPY !!!

Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:50:16 PM » . . . OR MAYBE NOT. 500-1 !!!

Mickgaz

Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:28:05 PM » Just gone e/w Sweden 66/1 quality song

Hope James does ok. My daughter interviewed him for her magazine she works for. He caught covid end of of last year and has been struggling with his breathing since.

Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:47:53 PM » NORWAY'S GOT OCD !!! HE HAS YOU KNOW !!!

Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:50:56 PM » FIX !!! . . . . . . FIX !!!

Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #22 on: Today at 09:58:03 AM » https://youtu.be/5Y-blG5ptwo







Fabulicious



The only song I would gladly listen to again and again, surprised it got such a low ranking. Eden you were amazing!





Katerina 116



I believe that song deserved so much more! I can't understand why jugdes and people didn't vote for it! That girl has unique voice skills and very catchy song.





Fabulicious
The only song I would gladly listen to again and again, surprised it got such a low ranking. Eden you were amazing!

Katerina 116
I believe that song deserved so much more! I can't understand why jugdes and people didn't vote for it! That girl has unique voice skills and very catchy song.

plazmuh

Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #23 on: Today at 01:05:00 PM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZaPGwvAis3U



cheer up there is always next year







As for the UK..



As for the UK..

I felt exactly the same in 2017 for this tune..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZaPGwvAis3U

cheer up there is always next year

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #25 on: Today at 04:46:37 PM » The wops what won it on the sniff 🤧

Bud Wiser

Bausor OUT!!!





Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #26 on: Today at 05:09:16 PM »



Isn't this unwatchable shit just a microcosm of the EU itself? We (the tax payer funded BBC) vastly overpay to be involved with it, only to get very little back in return. Time to pull the plug on this garbage too.