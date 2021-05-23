Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 23, 2021
EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627


Yesterday at 11:14:07 AM
ANYONE HAVING A PUNT 
JUST HAD 20 ON FRANCE  mcl
Hugo First
Posts: 339



Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:55:18 AM
£10 on Sweden at 80/1
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:40:07 PM
Quote from: Hugo First on Yesterday at 11:55:18 AM
£10 on Sweden at 80/1
GOOD PRICE  :like:
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 597



Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:10:43 PM
I WANNABE A POLAR BEAR !!! :bear:             mcl
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 762


Bugger.


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:19:07 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 01:10:43 PM
I WANNABE A POLAR BEAR !!! :bear:             mcl

I wanna be Officer Cheese Snake Factory.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 597



Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:08:50 PM
 jc

   https://youtu.be/eHuAR1RqoBI  :bear:
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 597



Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:59:52 PM
ITALY 2-1 FAVS 🇮🇹. UK 300-1 !!!  🇬🇧
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:12:38 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 06:59:52 PM
ITALY 2-1 FAVS 🇮🇹. UK 300-1 !!!  🇬🇧
WHO YER ON T.M 



Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 597



Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:41:29 PM
HAVEN'T LISTENED TOO UM SO DON'T KNOW. PITY IT'S A FIX AND WE'LL PICK UP A HANDFUL OF VOTES AS USUAL !!!
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 597



Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:23:41 PM
ISRAEL WASN'T BAD. THEY HAVE PREVIOUS WITH I WANT TO BE A POLAR BEAR TOO.

MIND MY CHOICES USUALLY DON'T COME ANYWHERE !!!   souey
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 597



Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:26:01 PM
ISRAEL 300-1 SKYBET 🇮🇱. 1/5 ODDS 1234
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:18:41 PM by Tortured_Mind
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627


Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:09:33 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:26:01 PM
ISRAEL 300-1 SKYBET. 1/5 ODDS 1234
HAVE A BIN LID E/W ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THIS  :like:
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 597



Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:17:00 PM
THE EARLY ONES SEEM TO GET FORGOTTEN. PORTUGAL COULD BE ON THE SHORTLIST TOO !!! 50-1 🇵🇹
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:20:03 PM by Tortured_Mind
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627


Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:23:46 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 09:17:00 PM
THE EARLY ONES SEEM TO GET FORGOTTEN. PORTUGAL COULD BE ON THE SHORTLIST TOO !!! 50-1 🇵🇹
I THOUGHT THAT WAS GOOD  :like:
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 597



Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:48:42 PM
LOOKS LIKE NETHERLANDS WILL PLACE HIGH TO KEEP THE PC BRIGADE HAPPY !!!
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 597



Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:50:16 PM
. . . OR MAYBE NOT. 500-1 !!!   
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627


Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:07:28 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 09:48:42 PM
LOOKS LIKE NETHERLANDS WILL PLACE HIGH TO KEEP THE PC BRIGADE HAPPY !!!
IT WAS FUCKING SHITE I DONT THINK SO
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627


Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:08:44 PM
JUST HAD A DAFT BET ON PORTUGAL E/W 68/1  :like:
Mickgaz
Posts: 389


Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:28:05 PM
Just gone e/w Sweden 66/1 quality song
Hope James does ok. My daughter interviewed him for her magazine she works for. He caught covid end of of last year and has been struggling with his breathing since.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 597



Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:47:53 PM
NORWAY'S GOT OCD !!!  HE HAS YOU KNOW !!!   oleary
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 715


Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:36:40 PM
Nil Poi.

Now there's a surprise.......NOT.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 597



Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:50:56 PM
FIX !!! . . . . . . FIX !!!   
