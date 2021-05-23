Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 23, 2021, 01:50:01 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT (Read 342 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 627
EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:14:07 AM »
ANYONE HAVING A PUNT
JUST HAD 20 ON FRANCE
Logged
Hugo First
Offline
Posts: 339
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:55:18 AM »
£10 on Sweden at 80/1
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 627
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:40:07 PM »
Quote from: Hugo First on
Yesterday
at 11:55:18 AM
£10 on Sweden at 80/1
GOOD PRICE
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 597
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:10:43 PM »
I WANNABE A POLAR BEAR !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 762
Bugger.
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:19:07 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 01:10:43 PM
I WANNABE A POLAR BEAR !!!
I wanna be Officer Cheese Snake Factory.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 597
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 02:08:50 PM »
https://youtu.be/eHuAR1RqoBI
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 597
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:59:52 PM »
ITALY 2-1 FAVS 🇮🇹. UK 300-1 !!! 🇬🇧
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 627
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:12:38 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 06:59:52 PM
ITALY 2-1 FAVS 🇮🇹. UK 300-1 !!! 🇬🇧
WHO YER ON T.M
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 597
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:41:29 PM »
HAVEN'T LISTENED TOO UM SO DON'T KNOW. PITY IT'S A FIX AND WE'LL PICK UP A HANDFUL OF VOTES AS USUAL !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 597
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:23:41 PM »
ISRAEL WASN'T BAD. THEY HAVE PREVIOUS WITH I WANT TO BE A POLAR BEAR TOO.
MIND MY CHOICES USUALLY DON'T COME ANYWHERE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 597
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 08:26:01 PM »
ISRAEL 300-1 SKYBET 🇮🇱. 1/5 ODDS 1234
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:18:41 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 627
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:09:33 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 08:26:01 PM
ISRAEL 300-1 SKYBET. 1/5 ODDS 1234
HAVE A BIN LID E/W ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THIS
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 597
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:00 PM »
THE EARLY ONES SEEM TO GET FORGOTTEN. PORTUGAL COULD BE ON THE SHORTLIST TOO !!! 50-1 🇵🇹
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:20:03 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 627
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:23:46 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 09:17:00 PM
THE EARLY ONES SEEM TO GET FORGOTTEN. PORTUGAL COULD BE ON THE SHORTLIST TOO !!! 50-1 🇵🇹
I THOUGHT THAT WAS GOOD
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 597
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 09:48:42 PM »
LOOKS LIKE NETHERLANDS WILL PLACE HIGH TO KEEP THE PC BRIGADE HAPPY !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 597
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 09:50:16 PM »
. . . OR MAYBE NOT. 500-1 !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 627
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 10:07:28 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 09:48:42 PM
LOOKS LIKE NETHERLANDS WILL PLACE HIGH TO KEEP THE PC BRIGADE HAPPY !!!
IT WAS FUCKING SHITE I DONT THINK SO
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 627
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:44 PM »
JUST HAD A DAFT BET ON PORTUGAL E/W 68/1
Logged
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 389
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 10:28:05 PM »
Just gone e/w Sweden 66/1 quality song
Hope James does ok. My daughter interviewed him for her magazine she works for. He caught covid end of of last year and has been struggling with his breathing since.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 597
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:53 PM »
NORWAY'S GOT OCD !!! HE HAS YOU KNOW !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 715
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 11:36:40 PM »
Nil Poi.
Now there's a surprise.......NOT.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 597
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 11:50:56 PM »
FIX !!! . . . . . .
FIX !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...