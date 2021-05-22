monkeyman

Online



Posts: 11 627





Posts: 11 627 EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « on: Today at 11:14:07 AM »

JUST HAD 20 ON FRANCE ANYONE HAVING A PUNTJUST HAD 20 ON FRANCE Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 16 595







TMPosts: 16 595 Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:10:43 PM » I WANNABE A POLAR BEAR !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 16 595







TMPosts: 16 595 Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:08:50 PM »



https://youtu.be/eHuAR1RqoBI Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 16 595







TMPosts: 16 595 Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:59:52 PM » ITALY 2-1 FAVS 🇮🇹. UK 300-1 !!! 🇬🇧 Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 16 595







TMPosts: 16 595 Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:41:29 PM » HAVEN'T LISTENED TOO UM SO DON'T KNOW. PITY IT'S A FIX AND WE'LL PICK UP A HANDFUL OF VOTES AS USUAL !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 16 595







TMPosts: 16 595 Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:23:41 PM »



MIND MY CHOICES USUALLY DON'T COME ANYWHERE !!! ISRAEL WASN'T BAD. THEY HAVE PREVIOUS WITH I WANT TO BE A POLAR BEAR TOO.MIND MY CHOICES USUALLY DON'T COME ANYWHERE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 16 595







TMPosts: 16 595 Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:26:01 PM » ISRAEL 300-1 SKYBET 🇮🇱. 1/5 ODDS 1234 « Last Edit: Today at 09:18:41 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 16 595







TMPosts: 16 595 Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:17:00 PM » THE EARLY ONES SEEM TO GET FORGOTTEN. PORTUGAL COULD BE ON THE SHORTLIST TOO !!! 50-1 🇵🇹 « Last Edit: Today at 09:20:03 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 16 595







TMPosts: 16 595 Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:48:42 PM » LOOKS LIKE NETHERLANDS WILL PLACE HIGH TO KEEP THE PC BRIGADE HAPPY !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats