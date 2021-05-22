Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 22, 2021, 10:25:41 PM
EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627


« on: Today at 11:14:07 AM »
ANYONE HAVING A PUNT 
JUST HAD 20 ON FRANCE  mcl
Logged
Hugo First
Posts: 339



« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:55:18 AM »
£10 on Sweden at 80/1
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:40:07 PM »
Quote from: Hugo First on Today at 11:55:18 AM
£10 on Sweden at 80/1
GOOD PRICE  :like:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 595



« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:10:43 PM »
I WANNABE A POLAR BEAR !!! :bear:             mcl
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 762


Bugger.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:19:07 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 01:10:43 PM
I WANNABE A POLAR BEAR !!! :bear:             mcl

I wanna be Officer Cheese Snake Factory.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 595



« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:08:50 PM »
 jc

   https://youtu.be/eHuAR1RqoBI  :bear:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 595



« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:59:52 PM »
ITALY 2-1 FAVS 🇮🇹. UK 300-1 !!!  🇬🇧
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627


« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:12:38 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 06:59:52 PM
ITALY 2-1 FAVS 🇮🇹. UK 300-1 !!!  🇬🇧
WHO YER ON T.M 



Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 595



« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:41:29 PM »
HAVEN'T LISTENED TOO UM SO DON'T KNOW. PITY IT'S A FIX AND WE'LL PICK UP A HANDFUL OF VOTES AS USUAL !!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 595



« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:23:41 PM »
ISRAEL WASN'T BAD. THEY HAVE PREVIOUS WITH I WANT TO BE A POLAR BEAR TOO.

MIND MY CHOICES USUALLY DON'T COME ANYWHERE !!!   souey
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 595



« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:26:01 PM »
ISRAEL 300-1 SKYBET 🇮🇱. 1/5 ODDS 1234
« Last Edit: Today at 09:18:41 PM by Tortured_Mind »
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627


« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:09:33 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:26:01 PM
ISRAEL 300-1 SKYBET. 1/5 ODDS 1234
HAVE A BIN LID E/W ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THIS  :like:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 595



« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:17:00 PM »
THE EARLY ONES SEEM TO GET FORGOTTEN. PORTUGAL COULD BE ON THE SHORTLIST TOO !!! 50-1 🇵🇹
« Last Edit: Today at 09:20:03 PM by Tortured_Mind »
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627


« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:23:46 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:17:00 PM
THE EARLY ONES SEEM TO GET FORGOTTEN. PORTUGAL COULD BE ON THE SHORTLIST TOO !!! 50-1 🇵🇹
I THOUGHT THAT WAS GOOD  :like:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 595



« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:48:42 PM »
LOOKS LIKE NETHERLANDS WILL PLACE HIGH TO KEEP THE PC BRIGADE HAPPY !!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 595



« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:50:16 PM »
. . . OR MAYBE NOT. 500-1 !!!   
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627


« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:07:28 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:48:42 PM
LOOKS LIKE NETHERLANDS WILL PLACE HIGH TO KEEP THE PC BRIGADE HAPPY !!!
IT WAS FUCKING SHITE I DONT THINK SO
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627


« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:08:44 PM »
JUST HAD A DAFT BET ON PORTUGAL E/W 68/1  :like:
Logged
