May 22, 2021, 10:25:35 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
Author
Topic: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT (Read 274 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627
EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
on:
Today
at 11:14:07 AM »
ANYONE HAVING A PUNT
JUST HAD 20 ON FRANCE
Hugo First
Posts: 339
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:55:18 AM »
£10 on Sweden at 80/1
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:40:07 PM »
Quote from: Hugo First on
Today
at 11:55:18 AM
£10 on Sweden at 80/1
GOOD PRICE
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 595
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:10:43 PM »
I WANNABE A POLAR BEAR !!!
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 762
Bugger.
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:19:07 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 01:10:43 PM
I WANNABE A POLAR BEAR !!!
I wanna be Officer Cheese Snake Factory.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 595
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:08:50 PM »
https://youtu.be/eHuAR1RqoBI
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 595
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:59:52 PM »
ITALY 2-1 FAVS 🇮🇹. UK 300-1 !!! 🇬🇧
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:12:38 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 06:59:52 PM
ITALY 2-1 FAVS 🇮🇹. UK 300-1 !!! 🇬🇧
WHO YER ON T.M
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 595
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:41:29 PM »
HAVEN'T LISTENED TOO UM SO DON'T KNOW. PITY IT'S A FIX AND WE'LL PICK UP A HANDFUL OF VOTES AS USUAL !!!
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 595
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:23:41 PM »
ISRAEL WASN'T BAD. THEY HAVE PREVIOUS WITH I WANT TO BE A POLAR BEAR TOO.
MIND MY CHOICES USUALLY DON'T COME ANYWHERE !!!
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 595
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:26:01 PM »
ISRAEL 300-1 SKYBET 🇮🇱. 1/5 ODDS 1234
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:18:41 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:09:33 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 08:26:01 PM
ISRAEL 300-1 SKYBET. 1/5 ODDS 1234
HAVE A BIN LID E/W ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THIS
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 595
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 09:17:00 PM »
THE EARLY ONES SEEM TO GET FORGOTTEN. PORTUGAL COULD BE ON THE SHORTLIST TOO !!! 50-1 🇵🇹
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:20:03 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 09:23:46 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 09:17:00 PM
THE EARLY ONES SEEM TO GET FORGOTTEN. PORTUGAL COULD BE ON THE SHORTLIST TOO !!! 50-1 🇵🇹
I THOUGHT THAT WAS GOOD
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 595
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 09:48:42 PM »
LOOKS LIKE NETHERLANDS WILL PLACE HIGH TO KEEP THE PC BRIGADE HAPPY !!!
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 595
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 09:50:16 PM »
. . . OR MAYBE NOT. 500-1 !!!
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 10:07:28 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 09:48:42 PM
LOOKS LIKE NETHERLANDS WILL PLACE HIGH TO KEEP THE PC BRIGADE HAPPY !!!
IT WAS FUCKING SHITE I DONT THINK SO
monkeyman
Posts: 11 627
Re: EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TONIGHT
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 10:08:44 PM »
JUST HAD A DAFT BET ON PORTUGAL E/W 68/1
