May 23, 2021, 09:48:48 PM
Author Topic: Who wud win in a race from Stewart Park  (Read 321 times)
TechnoTronic
Posts: 337


« on: May 21, 2021, 09:28:31 PM »
A BMW or a BMX ridden by sum 1 that knows all the shortcuts
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 763


Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: May 21, 2021, 09:29:54 PM »
To where?
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 248

Infant Herpes


« Reply #2 on: May 21, 2021, 09:33:32 PM »
Do either (or both) - the driver, or rider, self-identify as a poof?

Just asking for a mate like.
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 080


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:11:23 AM »
If it's to jcuh I'd go bmx,(knowing the short cuts)but... If it were Stewart park to Kathmandu...hmmmm,I'd just fly there gadge, trust me,yad be fucked by the time ya got to Afghanistan.

Hope this helps 🤗x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
El Capitan
Posts: 45 301


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:34:06 AM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on May 21, 2021, 09:29:54 PM
To where?


Swindon
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 248

Infant Herpes


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:07:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:34:06 AM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on May 21, 2021, 09:29:54 PM
To where?


Swindon

Using motorways and major A roads, or dedicated cycle lanes and canal paths?
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 080


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:00:18 PM »
Don't think there's a lot of canal pathes on the way to Swindon.

As for cyclepathes...howay gadge,most of em are on this board/forum/yaggert anyhows.

🤔
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
