May 22, 2021, 06:31:04 PM
Lincoln v Boro next season.....
Author
Topic: Lincoln v Boro next season..... (Read 318 times)
Pigeon droppings
Lincoln v Boro next season.....
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:42:58 PM »
Anyone going? 😉😉😉
kippers
Re: Lincoln v Boro next season.....
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:31:18 PM »
Be tough when the game is at Bloomfield Rd.
Itchy_ring
Re: Lincoln v Boro next season.....
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:14:42 PM »
Lincoln or Blackpool either would be a much better day out than stadium of shite
Tom_Trinder
Re: Lincoln v Boro next season.....
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:24:04 PM »
Blackpool look a good bet.
Blackpool
Levante
Greenock
Daft treble for tonight.
Gingerpig
Re: Lincoln v Boro next season.....
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:45:41 PM »
Blackpool
Swansea ...double soon to be hopefully kerching
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
monkeyman
Re: Lincoln v Boro next season.....
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:14:27 PM »
Blackpool
Levante
Greenock
Daft treble for tonight.
Pigeon droppings
Re: Lincoln v Boro next season.....
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:29:16 PM »
Gerrin there! Well done the imps!
