Lincoln v Boro next season.....  (Read 151 times)
Anyone going? 😉😉😉 :alf:
Be tough when the game is at Bloomfield Rd.
Lincoln or Blackpool either would be a much better day out than stadium of shite
Quote from: kippers on Today at 05:31:18 PM
Be tough when the game is at Bloomfield Rd.


Blackpool look a good bet.

Blackpool
Levante
Greenock

Daft treble for tonight.
Blackpool
Swansea ...double  soon to be  hopefully kerching
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
