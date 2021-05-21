|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
headset
|
|
|
« Reply #14 on: June 10, 2021, 01:31:26 PM »
|
a good first session from the England openers...... that how it should be done none down up to lunch...
maybe that big score is coming if we keep our wicket intact straight after lunch......
the footballers could take a leaf out of the cricketers' book by..... not Robinson of course
By fucking off the knee and standing like the cricket team did......no booing from the Edgbaston crowd..........
|
|
|
|
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
headset
|
|
|
« Reply #21 on: June 11, 2021, 05:27:01 AM »
|
Is cricket still going on like ?
I thought it fizzled out in the 80's through sheer mind fuckingly boring what's left of the life of old people .
In the right conditions Its a wonderful game to watch minge lad....
Especially a test match....The atmosphere in many games is on par with footy games except......
You get a bit more banter from a cricket crowd.....Some of the fancy dress outfits are class.....
It's never too late to latch onto the sport.... U can have a good guzzle as well
Without having to watch your back from Towersy types.....
|
|
|
|
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|