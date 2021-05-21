Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 13, 2021, 04:32:24 AM
Cricket
calamity
Posts: 8 367

Crabamity


May 21, 2021, 10:14:19 AM
One for all the cricket supporting gentlemen;

In case you weren't already aware apparently the counties are streaming the tests live on their websites. Just found this out yesterday!

Roses derby next week so one will be having a watch of that.
Logged
Minge
Posts: 10 609

Superstar


Reply #1 on: May 21, 2021, 05:10:25 PM
Alternately,  chop your hands off and try to wank
Logged
calamity
Posts: 8 367

Crabamity


Reply #2 on: May 22, 2021, 12:06:09 PM
How would you chop your second hand off when you were down to one?  :alastair:
Logged
Minge
Posts: 10 609

Superstar


Reply #3 on: May 22, 2021, 05:09:40 PM
A clever cunt like me would throw up the hatchet and place both hands on the tree stump  :homer:
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 273


Reply #4 on: June 06, 2021, 06:51:42 AM
Talking of cricket we seem to be having a bit of a mare in the test against the Black Caps..... it won't be long before that nickname gets banned...

Rain has saved us from losing that one... we should be able to hold on to the draw.....

The new lad  Robinson wont be taking the knee anytime soon..... klins
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Robbso
Posts: 15 054


Reply #5 on: June 08, 2021, 06:56:44 AM
Another one to be named today.
Logged
Rutters
Posts: 367


Reply #6 on: June 08, 2021, 09:04:54 AM
I've heard he can't be named because he was under 16 at the time although Dom Bess has just deactivated his twitter account.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 797



Reply #7 on: June 08, 2021, 11:16:42 AM
I'm in two minds about these historical matters. In my mind it comes down to he should have known, never mind if he was 17 or 37. Just don't be racist etc., seems to be a good approach. I never have been even when young. I grew up in the 70s FFS but wouldn't have dreamt of calling anyone a nigger or a paki; they're bloody horrible words.
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 15 054


Reply #8 on: June 08, 2021, 12:48:11 PM
Its the sensationalism that pisses me off. They wait till the lad takes the field in his test debut then release the news. They must have been sitting on the story just waiting to pounce.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 402


Not big and not clever


Reply #9 on: June 08, 2021, 07:34:43 PM
Looking like England will struggle to field a first eleven in the next test.  lost
Logged
CoB scum
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 778


Bugger.


Reply #10 on: June 08, 2021, 07:43:21 PM
All hens and certain fish make for really good eating. If you're not into that stuff, I can highly recommend baked beans.

Edit: I forgot about potato. Potato are good.
« Last Edit: June 08, 2021, 07:48:49 PM by Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse » Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 797



Reply #11 on: June 08, 2021, 10:56:37 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on June 08, 2021, 07:43:21 PM
All hens and certain fish make for really good eating. If you're not into that stuff, I can highly recommend baked beans.

Edit: I forgot about potato. Potato are good.

Curried beans.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 778


Bugger.


Reply #12 on: June 08, 2021, 11:26:59 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 08, 2021, 10:56:37 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on June 08, 2021, 07:43:21 PM
All hens and certain fish make for really good eating. If you're not into that stuff, I can highly recommend baked beans.

Edit: I forgot about potato. Potato are good.

Curried beans.

Pork fog.
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 273


Reply #13 on: June 09, 2021, 07:25:38 AM
You need to be squeaky clean now if you're an up and coming sportsman/women....

It might cost you a lot of coin if you're not.....
The internet has just replaced the 'real life' journalist....
who once patrolled celeb hang out piss up places looking for a scoop/photo....

The media are dirty cunts full stop.........
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Posts: 1 273


Reply #14 on: June 10, 2021, 01:31:26 PM
a good first session from the England openers...... that how it should be done none down up to lunch...
maybe that big score is coming if we keep our wicket intact straight after lunch......

the footballers could take a leaf out of the cricketers' book by..... not Robinson of course 

By fucking off the knee and standing like the cricket team did......no booing from the Edgbaston crowd..........
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Posts: 1 273


Reply #15 on: June 10, 2021, 02:33:13 PM
 monkey

It looks like I've jinxed the bastards 3 down!!

I think I will keep away from the euro footy thread ... I will jinx all the bets.....i fancy France myself..  monkey
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Minge
Posts: 10 609

Superstar


Reply #16 on: June 10, 2021, 04:59:00 PM
Is cricket still going on like ?
I thought it fizzled out in the 80's through sheer mind fuckingly boring what's left of the life of old people .
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 797



Reply #17 on: June 10, 2021, 05:23:38 PM
Quote from: Minge on June 10, 2021, 04:59:00 PM
Is cricket still going on like ?
I thought it fizzled out in the 80's through sheer mind fuckingly boring what's left of the life of old people .


Uncivilised scrote
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 15 054


Reply #18 on: June 10, 2021, 05:58:59 PM
Durham tomorrow night :homer: 20/20 v Yorkshire :beer: :beer:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 797



Reply #19 on: June 10, 2021, 07:33:48 PM
What time does that kick off?
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 15 054


Reply #20 on: June 10, 2021, 07:39:34 PM
18:00. Finish at 9
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 273


Reply #21 on: June 11, 2021, 05:27:01 AM
Quote from: Minge on June 10, 2021, 04:59:00 PM
Is cricket still going on like ?
I thought it fizzled out in the 80's through sheer mind fuckingly boring what's left of the life of old people .


In the right conditions Its a wonderful game to watch minge lad....
Especially a test match....The atmosphere in many games is on par with footy games except......
You get a bit more banter from a cricket crowd.....Some of the fancy dress outfits are class.....
It's never too late to latch onto the sport.... U can have a good guzzle as well
Without having to watch your back from Towersy types..... monkey
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Posts: 1 273


Reply #22 on: June 11, 2021, 05:28:27 AM
Quote from: Robbso on June 10, 2021, 05:58:59 PM
Durham tomorrow night :homer: 20/20 v Yorkshire :beer: :beer:

That will be a corker in this weather.....Enjoy..... :beer:
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Minge
Posts: 10 609

Superstar


Reply #23 on: June 11, 2021, 06:23:12 AM
As a young kid in the late 70s early 80s I used to watch the games at thornaby cricket ground , and 2 or 3 years later I played on that pitch in a county final .
I got 1 run then out lbw .
Cunt
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 797



Reply #24 on: June 11, 2021, 08:46:15 AM
Quote from: Minge on June 11, 2021, 06:23:12 AM
As a young kid in the late 70s early 80s I used to watch the games at thornaby cricket ground , and 2 or 3 years later I played on that pitch in a county final .
I got 1 run then out lbw .
Cunt

'twas plumb, like  mcl :lenin: <<fingers of a punk umpire
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 45 338


Reply #25 on: June 11, 2021, 09:16:13 AM
Quote from: Minge on June 11, 2021, 06:23:12 AM
As a young kid in the late 70s early 80s I used to watch the games at thornaby cricket ground , and 2 or 3 years later I played on that pitch in a county final .
I got 1 run then out lbw .
Cunt



Theyve stopped letting kids have a run around on the outfield in the lunch break now  mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 805


Reply #26 on: June 11, 2021, 10:00:30 AM
Quote from: Robbso on June 10, 2021, 07:39:34 PM
18:00. Finish at 9

Going tonight but thought it was a 6.30 start?
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 15 054


Reply #27 on: June 11, 2021, 12:38:16 PM
You are correct.
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 273


Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:58:54 AM
fucking hell check this video out..... some naughty goings-on in them stories they tell.....the video is not me preaching to anyone by the way about ...... BLM

I would slip her one .......


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaJfif0Dq8Q
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Posts: 1 273


Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 03:20:21 PM
Clawing our way back into the test to all you cricket lovers...... monkey

Cleaned the black caps up with less than 100 lead..... all to play for

Good batting innings needed now ......  
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Robbso
Posts: 15 054


Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 03:25:56 PM
Were not very good :alf: Burns second ball
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 273


Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 03:29:08 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 03:25:56 PM
Were not very good :alf: Burns second ball

 

That's twice I've jinxed them in this game.......... lost
I'm staying away from predicting the England game tomorrow.....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Robbso
Posts: 15 054


Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 03:48:06 PM
Good man
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 234


Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 03:56:16 PM
And then he sent me picture of him sniffing them panties
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Posts: 1 273


Reply #34 on: Today at 03:47:03 AM
Well, I won't be channel hopping when the footy is on .....
Fucking shite from the cricket team..... good weather and the games more or less over after 3dys... :wanker:
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
