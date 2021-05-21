calamity

Cricket « on: May 21, 2021, 10:14:19 AM » One for all the cricket supporting gentlemen;



In case you weren't already aware apparently the counties are streaming the tests live on their websites. Just found this out yesterday!



Roses derby next week so one will be having a watch of that.

Re: Cricket « Reply #1 on: May 21, 2021, 05:10:25 PM » Alternately, chop your hands off and try to wank

Re: Cricket « Reply #2 on: May 22, 2021, 12:06:09 PM » How would you chop your second hand off when you were down to one?

Re: Cricket « Reply #3 on: May 22, 2021, 05:09:40 PM » A clever cunt like me would throw up the hatchet and place both hands on the tree stump

Re: Cricket « Reply #4 on: June 06, 2021, 06:51:42 AM »



Rain has saved us from losing that one... we should be able to hold on to the draw.....



Talking of cricket we seem to be having a bit of a mare in the test against the Black Caps..... it won't be long before that nickname gets banned...
Rain has saved us from losing that one... we should be able to hold on to the draw.....
The new lad Robinson wont be taking the knee anytime soon.....

Re: Cricket « Reply #5 on: June 08, 2021, 06:56:44 AM » Another one to be named today.

Re: Cricket « Reply #6 on: June 08, 2021, 09:04:54 AM » I've heard he can't be named because he was under 16 at the time although Dom Bess has just deactivated his twitter account.

Re: Cricket « Reply #7 on: June 08, 2021, 11:16:42 AM » I'm in two minds about these historical matters. In my mind it comes down to he should have known, never mind if he was 17 or 37. Just don't be racist etc., seems to be a good approach. I never have been even when young. I grew up in the 70s FFS but wouldn't have dreamt of calling anyone a nigger or a paki; they're bloody horrible words.

Re: Cricket « Reply #8 on: June 08, 2021, 12:48:11 PM » Its the sensationalism that pisses me off. They wait till the lad takes the field in his test debut then release the news. They must have been sitting on the story just waiting to pounce.

Re: Cricket « Reply #9 on: June 08, 2021, 07:34:43 PM » Looking like England will struggle to field a first eleven in the next test.

Posts: 11 778Bugger. Re: Cricket « Reply #10 on: June 08, 2021, 07:43:21 PM » All hens and certain fish make for really good eating. If you're not into that stuff, I can highly recommend baked beans.



Edit: I forgot about potato. Potato are good. « Last Edit: June 08, 2021, 07:48:49 PM by Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse » Logged

Re: Cricket « Reply #13 on: June 09, 2021, 07:25:38 AM » You need to be squeaky clean now if you're an up and coming sportsman/women....



It might cost you a lot of coin if you're not.....

The internet has just replaced the 'real life' journalist....

who once patrolled celeb hang out piss up places looking for a scoop/photo....



The media are dirty cunts full stop......... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Re: Cricket « Reply #14 on: June 10, 2021, 01:31:26 PM »

maybe that big score is coming if we keep our wicket intact straight after lunch......



the footballers could take a leaf out of the cricketers' book by..... not Robinson of course



a good first session from the England openers...... that how it should be done none down up to lunch...
maybe that big score is coming if we keep our wicket intact straight after lunch......
the footballers could take a leaf out of the cricketers' book by..... not Robinson of course
By fucking off the knee and standing like the cricket team did......no booing from the Edgbaston crowd..........

Re: Cricket « Reply #15 on: June 10, 2021, 02:33:13 PM »



It looks like I've jinxed the bastards 3 down!!



It looks like I've jinxed the bastards 3 down!!
I think I will keep away from the euro footy thread ... I will jinx all the bets.....i fancy France myself..

Posts: 10 609Superstar Re: Cricket « Reply #16 on: June 10, 2021, 04:59:00 PM » Is cricket still going on like ?

I thought it fizzled out in the 80's through sheer mind fuckingly boring what's left of the life of old people .

Logged

Re: Cricket « Reply #18 on: June 10, 2021, 05:58:59 PM » 20/20 v Yorkshire Durham tomorrow night

Re: Cricket « Reply #20 on: June 10, 2021, 07:39:34 PM » 18:00. Finish at 9

Posts: 1 273 Re: Cricket « Reply #21 on: June 11, 2021, 05:27:01 AM » Quote from: Minge on June 10, 2021, 04:59:00 PM Is cricket still going on like ?

I thought it fizzled out in the 80's through sheer mind fuckingly boring what's left of the life of old people .





In the right conditions Its a wonderful game to watch minge lad....

Especially a test match....The atmosphere in many games is on par with footy games except......

You get a bit more banter from a cricket crowd.....Some of the fancy dress outfits are class.....

It's never too late to latch onto the sport.... U can have a good guzzle as well

In the right conditions Its a wonderful game to watch minge lad....
Especially a test match....The atmosphere in many games is on par with footy games except......
You get a bit more banter from a cricket crowd.....Some of the fancy dress outfits are class.....
It's never too late to latch onto the sport.... U can have a good guzzle as well
Without having to watch your back from Towersy types.....

Re: Cricket « Reply #23 on: June 11, 2021, 06:23:12 AM » As a young kid in the late 70s early 80s I used to watch the games at thornaby cricket ground , and 2 or 3 years later I played on that pitch in a county final .
I got 1 run then out lbw .
Cunt

I got 1 run then out lbw .

Cunt Logged

Re: Cricket « Reply #25 on: June 11, 2021, 09:16:13 AM » Quote from: Minge on June 11, 2021, 06:23:12 AM As a young kid in the late 70s early 80s I used to watch the games at thornaby cricket ground , and 2 or 3 years later I played on that pitch in a county final .
I got 1 run then out lbw .
Cunt

I got 1 run then out lbw .

Cunt







Theyve stopped letting kids have a run around on the outfield in the lunch break now

Re: Cricket « Reply #27 on: June 11, 2021, 12:38:16 PM » You are correct.

Re: Cricket « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:58:54 AM »



I would slip her one .......





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaJfif0Dq8Q

fucking hell check this video out..... some naughty goings-on in them stories they tell.....the video is not me preaching to anyone by the way about ......
I would slip her one .......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaJfif0Dq8Q

Re: Cricket « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 03:20:21 PM »



Cleaned the black caps up with less than 100 lead..... all to play for



Good batting innings needed now ......



Clawing our way back into the test to all you cricket lovers......
Cleaned the black caps up with less than 100 lead..... all to play for
Good batting innings needed now ......

Re: Cricket « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 03:25:56 PM » Burns second ball
Were not very good

Re: Cricket « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 03:29:08 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 03:25:56 PM Burns second ball
Were not very good

Were not very goodBurns second ball





That's twice I've jinxed them in this game..........

That's twice I've jinxed them in this game..........
I'm staying away from predicting the England game tomorrow.....

Re: Cricket « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 03:48:06 PM » Good man

