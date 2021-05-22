Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 22, 2021, 02:01:27 PM
Cricket
calamity
Posts: 8 367

Crabamity


Yesterday at 10:14:19 AM
One for all the cricket supporting gentlemen;

In case you weren't already aware apparently the counties are streaming the tests live on their websites. Just found this out yesterday!

Roses derby next week so one will be having a watch of that.
Minge
Posts: 10 601

Superstar


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:10:25 PM
Alternately,  chop your hands off and try to wank
calamity
Posts: 8 367

Crabamity


Reply #2 on: Today at 12:06:09 PM
How would you chop your second hand off when you were down to one?  :alastair:
