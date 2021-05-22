Welcome,
May 22, 2021, 02:01:27 PM
Cricket
Topic: Cricket (Read 145 times)
calamity
Cricket
Yesterday
at 10:14:19 AM »
One for all the cricket supporting gentlemen;
In case you weren't already aware apparently the counties are streaming the tests live on their websites. Just found this out yesterday!
Roses derby next week so one will be having a watch of that.
Minge
Re: Cricket
Yesterday
at 05:10:25 PM »
Alternately, chop your hands off and try to wank
calamity
Re: Cricket
Today
at 12:06:09 PM »
How would you chop your second hand off when you were down to one?
