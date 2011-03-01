Welcome,
May 21, 2021, 08:26:03 PM
BBC still not learning their lesson
Author
Topic: BBC still not learning their lesson (Read 222 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 737
BBC still not learning their lesson
«
on:
Today
at 08:37:48 AM »
Their sly disingenuous ways exposed showing they have not moved on since covering up for Saville.
Sussed out on here sometime ago
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 413
Re: BBC still not learning their lesson
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:13:25 PM »
..or Rolf Harris
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 758
Re: BBC still not learning their lesson
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:07:27 PM »
Proper story, this is. What a dreadful cunt is Mr Bashir.
Williams condemnation is fair enough, and speaks of his parents relationship and damage done making a bad situation worse.
Enter, stage left, Harry, bleating on again about himself. What an utter arsehole he has become.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 758
Re: BBC still not learning their lesson
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:16:21 PM »
Bloody hell, extended clips of Harrys program Re mental health are on the news.
Logged
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 857
Re: BBC still not learning their lesson
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:37:41 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 01:16:21 PM
Bloody hell, extended clips of Harrys program Re mental health are on the news.
He really is a whiny little bitch. I get that this sort of gossipy personality celeb reality TV couple is the "career" he and his wife are now carving out for themselves, but he doesn't seem to have anything positive to say about anything.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 013
Re: BBC still not learning their lesson
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:16:10 PM »
I read somewhere that his soul is worth a fortune, hes sold it to the yank networks for tens of millions
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 075
Re: BBC still not learning their lesson
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:56:02 PM »
I've said it before and I'll say it again.....for one last time....
PUSSY WHIPPED.
erm.....that's it for now .
Google it if yer a bit nonplussed.
SHABBA n'that that. 😜x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 075
Re: BBC still not learning their lesson
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:59:11 PM »
n'that again 😜x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 245
Infant Herpes
Re: BBC still not learning their lesson
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:14:33 PM »
There is an argument to be made about measuring the newspapers blame in Diana's misery and death. However, HRC Prince Harry would do well to remember this: If it wasn't for the collusion of the newspapers, most of his male relatives and ancestors would at some point have gone to fucking jail. Swings and roundabouts.
Logged
Loading...