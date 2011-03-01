SmogOnTour

Offline



Posts: 1 857





Posts: 1 857 Re: BBC still not learning their lesson « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:37:41 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:16:21 PM

Bloody hell, extended clips of Harrys program Re mental health are on the news.

He really is a whiny little bitch. I get that this sort of gossipy personality celeb reality TV couple is the "career" he and his wife are now carving out for themselves, but he doesn't seem to have anything positive to say about anything. He really is a whiny little bitch. I get that this sort of gossipy personality celeb reality TV couple is the "career" he and his wife are now carving out for themselves, but he doesn't seem to have anything positive to say about anything. Logged