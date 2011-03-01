Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: BBC still not learning their lesson  (Read 143 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 737



« on: Today at 08:37:48 AM »
Their sly disingenuous ways exposed showing they have not moved on since covering up for Saville.

Sussed out on here sometime ago  :pope2:
John Theone
Posts: 413



« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:13:25 PM »
..or Rolf Harris
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 758



« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:07:27 PM »
Proper story, this is. What a dreadful cunt is Mr Bashir.

Williams condemnation is fair enough, and speaks of his parents relationship and damage done making a bad situation worse.

Enter, stage left, Harry, bleating on again about himself. What an utter arsehole he has become.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 758



« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:16:21 PM »
Bloody hell, extended clips of Harrys program Re mental health are on the news.  souey souey souey souey
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 857


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:37:41 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:16:21 PM
Bloody hell, extended clips of Harrys program Re mental health are on the news.  souey souey souey souey

He really is a whiny little bitch. I get that this sort of gossipy personality celeb reality TV couple is the "career" he and his wife are now carving out for themselves, but he doesn't seem to have anything positive to say about anything.
