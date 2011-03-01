Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 21, 2021, 03:08:33 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BBC still not learning their lesson
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: BBC still not learning their lesson (Read 143 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 737
BBC still not learning their lesson
«
on:
Today
at 08:37:48 AM »
Their sly disingenuous ways exposed showing they have not moved on since covering up for Saville.
Sussed out on here sometime ago
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 413
Re: BBC still not learning their lesson
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:13:25 PM »
..or Rolf Harris
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 758
Re: BBC still not learning their lesson
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:07:27 PM »
Proper story, this is. What a dreadful cunt is Mr Bashir.
Williams condemnation is fair enough, and speaks of his parents relationship and damage done making a bad situation worse.
Enter, stage left, Harry, bleating on again about himself. What an utter arsehole he has become.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 758
Re: BBC still not learning their lesson
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:16:21 PM »
Bloody hell, extended clips of Harrys program Re mental health are on the news.
Logged
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 857
Re: BBC still not learning their lesson
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:37:41 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 01:16:21 PM
Bloody hell, extended clips of Harrys program Re mental health are on the news.
He really is a whiny little bitch. I get that this sort of gossipy personality celeb reality TV couple is the "career" he and his wife are now carving out for themselves, but he doesn't seem to have anything positive to say about anything.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...