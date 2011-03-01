Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: BBC still not learning their lesson  (Read 88 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 737



« on: Today at 08:37:48 AM »
Their sly disingenuous ways exposed showing they have not moved on since covering up for Saville.

Sussed out on here sometime ago  :pope2:
John Theone
Posts: 413



« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:13:25 PM »
..or Rolf Harris
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 757



« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:07:27 PM »
Proper story, this is. What a dreadful cunt is Mr Bashir.

Williams condemnation is fair enough, and speaks of his parents relationship and damage done making a bad situation worse.

Enter, stage left, Harry, bleating on again about himself. What an utter arsehole he has become.
