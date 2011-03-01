Welcome,
May 21, 2021, 01:13:12 PM
BBC still not learning their lesson
Author
Topic: BBC still not learning their lesson
Wee_Willie
BBC still not learning their lesson
Today
at 08:37:48 AM »
Their sly disingenuous ways exposed showing they have not moved on since covering up for Saville.
Sussed out on here sometime ago
John Theone
Re: BBC still not learning their lesson
Today
at 12:13:25 PM »
..or Rolf Harris
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: BBC still not learning their lesson
Today
at 01:07:27 PM »
Proper story, this is. What a dreadful cunt is Mr Bashir.
Williams condemnation is fair enough, and speaks of his parents relationship and damage done making a bad situation worse.
Enter, stage left, Harry, bleating on again about himself. What an utter arsehole he has become.
