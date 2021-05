theacademic

Offline



Posts: 16





Posts: 16 University research on activism in sport « on: Today at 06:59:38 AM »



I am involved in some research looking at sportsmen and women's activism in sport. For those of you interested in this topic area, I have created a short survey that should only take a few minutes of your time:



Participation is completely voluntary, but I would appreciate hearing your thoughts on this subject area. Dear all,I am involved in some research looking at sportsmen and women's activism in sport. For those of you interested in this topic area, I have created a short survey that should only take a few minutes of your time: https://northumbria.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/athlete-activism Participation is completely voluntary, but I would appreciate hearing your thoughts on this subject area. Logged