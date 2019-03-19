Welcome,
May 21, 2021, 01:58:43 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
VORDERMAN !!!
Author
Topic: VORDERMAN !!! (Read 228 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 578
VORDERMAN !!!
Yesterday
at 08:09:11 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 758
Bugger.
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
Yesterday
at 08:25:42 PM »
Frog muffin.
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 072
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
Yesterday
at 08:30:47 PM »
I'm no Susie Dent...but ,isn't that an anagram of ...Frig my Muff.
🤔x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 578
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
Yesterday
at 08:32:50 PM »
In the photoshopped photos, she looks great. But when you see her on film/video; you realise she is overly surgically-modified. She cannot speak properly because of all the fillers. And her physical deportment, is like an old woman. All this surgery and her enlarged rear, has actually aged her... more!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 578
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
Yesterday
at 08:35:48 PM »
Such a shame she turned into a fake with all her fillers and implants, she lost all credibility. People like real people not fakes.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 578
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
Yesterday
at 08:43:55 PM »
There is something very wrong with a person of this age who feels the need to hang it out in this way
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 578
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
Yesterday
at 09:07:13 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 578
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
Yesterday
at 09:13:26 PM »
Carol Vorderman used to self promote as a clever, maths graduate with mensa levels of intelligence. Fast forward a few decades and she's turned into a self obsessed selfie taker, who is making herself look ridiculous and frankly desperate
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 758
Bugger.
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
Yesterday
at 09:30:10 PM »
Hen wagon.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 578
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
Yesterday
at 09:44:14 PM »
WAGGONERS WALK !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 578
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
Yesterday
at 09:55:41 PM »
https://youtu.be/IlrZZWiG-Mw
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 615
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
Yesterday
at 10:20:12 PM »
I WOULD RAG THE ARSE OF IT SHE IS ONE HORNY BITCH
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 578
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
Yesterday
at 10:21:54 PM »
COULD SHE BE DISTURBED ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 578
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
Yesterday
at 10:26:23 PM »
I work in mental health and I'm 99.9% sure carol has aspergers, no boundaries, can't see right from wrong, constant need for attention and a lonely existence because people can't be around it for long periods of time
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 578
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
Yesterday
at 10:33:51 PM »
God this is so boring now ...have her brains slipped down to her boobs? Change the record Carol, nothing more stomach turning than a narcissist pretending they are just casually taking pictures when in reality they are looking for attention and adulation
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 578
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
Today
at 12:08:22 AM »
WHAT DOES SHE LOOK LIKE ? AND HOW OLD DOES SHE THINK SHE IS ???????????/
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 578
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
Today
at 12:11:49 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
