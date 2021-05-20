Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 20, 2021, 08:33:10 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
VORDERMAN !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: VORDERMAN !!! (Read 28 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 16 567
VORDERMAN !!!
«
on:
Today
at 08:09:11 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 757
Bugger.
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:25:42 PM »
Frog muffin.
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 072
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:30:47 PM »
I'm no Susie Dent...but ,isn't that an anagram of ...Frig my Muff.
🤔x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 16 567
Re: VORDERMAN !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:32:50 PM »
In the photoshopped photos, she looks great. But when you see her on film/video; you realise she is overly surgically-modified. She cannot speak properly because of all the fillers. And her physical deportment, is like an old woman. All this surgery and her enlarged rear, has actually aged her... more!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...