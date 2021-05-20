Welcome,
July 01, 2021, 08:25:35 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
RED REBEL IS OFFLINE !!!
Author
Topic: RED REBEL IS OFFLINE !!! (Read 988 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 792
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
RED REBEL IS OFFLINE !!!
«
on:
May 20, 2021, 04:08:21 PM
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 04:46:30 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 401
Re: RED REBEL IS ONLINE !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
May 20, 2021, 04:09:39 PM
I think hes missed his MEDICAYSHUN
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 709
Re: RED REBEL IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
May 21, 2021, 05:35:02 AM
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 792
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: RED REBEL IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
May 22, 2021, 09:51:32 AM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 792
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: RED REBEL IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
May 25, 2021, 06:08:48 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 792
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: RED REBEL IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
May 25, 2021, 10:50:56 PM
https://youtu.be/x3SxEOvAOEg
🤡
🤡
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 450
Re: RED REBEL IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
June 06, 2021, 07:45:16 AM
Browsing through the threads..... this red rebel seems to be following TM like a bitch on heat....
He's a spell checkers dream......
He's a spell checkers dream......
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 792
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: RED REBEL IS ONLINE !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:19:37 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 450
Re: RED REBEL IS ONLINE !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:45:37 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 04:19:37 PM
YOU WERE RIGHT KEN HAS SENT THE PLANES OVER....
WHICH MAD CUNT CAN IT BE FROM RAW....
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 792
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: RED REBEL IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:20:15 PM
IT'S SOMEONE WHO DOESN'T LIKE ME SO POSSIBLY COULBY, MAYALL OR EVEN KEN
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 560
Re: RED REBEL IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:33:24 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 08:20:15 PM
IT'S SOMEONE WHO DOESN'T LIKE ME SO POSSIBLY COULBY, MAYALL OR EVEN KEN
Ive got a feeling Minge doesnt like you either ?
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 792
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: RED REBEL IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:53:44 PM
YES YOU'RE RIGHT. HE'S ANOTHER MISERABLE COMPLAINING TWAT !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 450
Re: RED REBEL IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
Today at 06:14:49 AM
I DOUBT RICK WOULD GO TO THAT EXTREME...... YOU CAN SEE DAFT KEN TAKING TIME OUT TO DO IT.....HE WILL LOSE THE PLOT ONE DAY......U CAN SEE HE IS ON THE EDGE THE WAY HE RANTS.....I DON'T WISH HIM BAD HEALTH AFTER YOU SAID HE IS NOT IN THE BEST OF SHAPE AS IT IS.....
MINGE HAD A POP AT ME...ITS LIFE DON'T LET IT GET TO YOU.......
IT WAS MONKMAN THAT SNAKED ME TO KEN .......THE DIRTY CUNT.....HE'S A FAKE ENGLISHMAN THAT S WHY I NICKNAMED HIM DUTCH FOR NOVELTY REASONS AND BOY DID HE CHEW ON IT....LOL :MONKEY:
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
