May 20, 2021, 11:51:49 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
New religions and cults
Author
Topic: New religions and cults (Read 17 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 733
New religions and cults
Today
at 11:27:57 AM
Covid
Wearing masks in open spaces
Perpetuation of lockdowns
NHS
Fear of X country variant
El Capitan
Posts: 45 297
Re: New religions and cults
Today
at 11:32:25 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 11:27:57 AM
Covid
Virus, mate
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
