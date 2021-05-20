Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 20, 2021, 08:33:05 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
That black dot carry on...
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: That black dot carry on... (Read 255 times)
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 072
That black dot carry on...
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:16:35 PM »
Very interesting,Google it or yow tube it......either way ...we're all but shadows and dust.
I tell thee...
Now FUCK OFF
x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 757
Bugger.
Re: That black dot carry on...
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:20:16 PM »
Yes. Tomato based potato snatchels. Absolutely.
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 072
Re: That black dot carry on...
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:45:42 PM »
No....seriously Brenda,Google it...
Ask Gerry Cinnamon....
He knows 🍍
Shabba 😎x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 438
Re: That black dot carry on...
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:50:22 AM »
I googled it and just got pictures of black dots
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 072
Re: That black dot carry on...
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:25:36 PM »
Hmmm,av you only got one eye Doomster, that might explain it 👁 🐕
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...