May 19, 2021, 05:14:30 PM
Author Topic: First signing  (Read 17 times)
Robbso
« on: Today at 04:55:00 PM »
Joe Lumley, keeper from QPR, surely better than what weve got.
Minge
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:57:33 PM »
No
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:02:31 PM »
Oh well, thats that fucked then cry
