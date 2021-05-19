Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 19, 2021, 05:14:19 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
First signing
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: First signing (Read 15 times)
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 005
First signing
«
on:
Today
at 04:55:00 PM »
Joe Lumley, keeper from QPR, surely better than what weve got.
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 598
Superstar
Re: First signing
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:57:33 PM »
No
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 005
Re: First signing
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:02:31 PM »
Oh well, thats that fucked then
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...