May 19, 2021, 02:03:16 PM
Author Topic: PEOPLE WHO GET PARCELS DELIVERED REGULARLY !!!  (Read 72 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 562



« on: Today at 12:12:09 PM »
WHY DON'T THEY GET A DESIGNATED SAFE SPOT ARRANGED TO SAVE MESSING THE DELIVERY DRIVERS AND NEIGHBOURS ABOUT ???   :wanker:

IF YOU WANT IT TO BE CHRISTMAS EVERY DAY MAKE SURE YER IN TO TAKE DELIVERY !!!   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 752


Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:48:12 PM »
Jennifer Dumpling.
Priv
Posts: 1 369


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:13:24 PM »
Open the box, take a dump in it, tape it back up, they wont send it your house again
