May 19, 2021, 02:03:11 PM
PEOPLE WHO GET PARCELS DELIVERED REGULARLY !!!
Author
Topic: PEOPLE WHO GET PARCELS DELIVERED REGULARLY !!! (Read 71 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 562
PEOPLE WHO GET PARCELS DELIVERED REGULARLY !!!
«
on:
Today
at 12:12:09 PM »
WHY DON'T THEY GET A DESIGNATED SAFE SPOT ARRANGED TO SAVE MESSING THE DELIVERY DRIVERS AND NEIGHBOURS ABOUT ???
IF YOU WANT IT TO BE CHRISTMAS EVERY DAY MAKE SURE YER IN TO TAKE DELIVERY !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 752
Bugger.
Re: PEOPLE WHO GET PARCELS DELIVERED REGULARLY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:48:12 PM »
Jennifer Dumpling.
Logged
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 369
Re: PEOPLE WHO GET PARCELS DELIVERED REGULARLY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:13:24 PM »
Open the box, take a dump in it, tape it back up, they wont send it your house again
Logged
