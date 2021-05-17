Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 19, 2021, 01:40:08 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
We need to report this to the football club
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: We need to report this to the football club (Read 422 times)
Block21
Offline
Posts: 944
We need to report this to the football club
«
on:
May 17, 2021, 10:11:45 PM »
The left wing bias, the anti semitic content, the bigotry, the racism, the bullying, the gang culture. That is not the face of my football club and I for one will be emailing the football club. You should all do the same. You know of who I speak.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 614
Re: We need to report this to the football club
«
Reply #1 on:
May 17, 2021, 10:17:56 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on May 17, 2021, 10:11:45 PM
The left wing bias, the anti semitic content, the bigotry, the racism, the bullying, the gang culture. That is not the face of my football club and I for one will be emailing the football club. You should all do the same. You know of who I speak.
Logged
Block21
Offline
Posts: 944
Re: We need to report this to the football club
«
Reply #2 on:
May 17, 2021, 10:28:41 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on May 17, 2021, 10:17:56 PM
Quote from: Block21 on May 17, 2021, 10:11:45 PM
The left wing bias, the anti semitic content, the bigotry, the racism, the bullying, the gang culture. That is not the face of my football club and I for one will be emailing the football club. You should all do the same. You know of who I speak.
We all need to do our bit monkey me owld fruit
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 437
Re: We need to report this to the football club
«
Reply #3 on:
May 17, 2021, 10:44:55 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on May 17, 2021, 10:11:45 PM
The left wing bias, the anti semitic content, the bigotry, the racism, the bullying, the gang culture. That is not the face of my football club and I for one will be emailing the football club. You should all do the same. You know of who I speak.
Snowflake
Logged
Block21
Offline
Posts: 944
Re: We need to report this to the football club
«
Reply #4 on:
May 17, 2021, 10:55:38 PM »
I won't have fmttfuckingm being the face of my football club
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 244
Infant Herpes
Re: We need to report this to the football club
«
Reply #5 on:
May 17, 2021, 11:28:02 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on May 17, 2021, 10:11:45 PM
The left wing bias, the anti semitic content, the bigotry, the racism, the bullying, the gang culture. That is not the face of my football club and I for one will be emailing the football club. You should all do the same. You know of who I speak.
H.O.M.O.S.E.X.U.A.L.
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 906
Re: We need to report this to the football club
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:09:09 PM »
It is a sad state when he is the face who the media go to as a representative of the clubs fans .......bloke is a million miles away and how these media fuckwits do not know this speaks volumes of their knowledge , Blokes a dictator/fascist if you don't toe the line & agenda ........how the fuck is he getting away with it so blatantly now is the question?
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 223
Re: We need to report this to the football club
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:55:12 PM »
Id be inclined to report that site to any organisation that exposes antisemitism.
Just change either the word Israel or Jews to something like P**I or even worse and itd have the full force of the law brought down.
Im no sympathiser of either side but you cant allow xenophobic language and expect no repercussions.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 752
Re: We need to report this to the football club
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:04:06 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 10:55:12 PM
Id be inclined to report that site to any organisation that exposes antisemitism.
Just change either the word Israel or Jews to something like P**I or even worse and itd have the full force of the law brought down.
Im no sympathiser of either side but you cant allow xenophobic language and expect no repercussions.
Since the cleansing of cob posts I suppose you can think you can post this, but it doesnt change the absolute fact that this was a haven for fucking racist lunatics for long enough
Over
Logged
Block21
Offline
Posts: 944
Re: We need to report this to the football club
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:47 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 11:04:06 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 10:55:12 PM
Id be inclined to report that site to any organisation that exposes antisemitism.
Just change either the word Israel or Jews to something like P**I or even worse and itd have the full force of the law brought down.
Im no sympathiser of either side but you cant allow xenophobic language and expect no repercussions.
Since the cleansing of cob posts I suppose you can think you can post this, but it doesnt change the absolute fact that this was a haven for fucking racist lunatics for long enough
Over
And they are gone because of it
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...