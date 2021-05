Block21

Offline



Posts: 944





Posts: 944

Re: We need to report this to the football club « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:51:47 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:04:06 PM Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:55:12 PM Iíd be inclined to report that site to any organisation that exposes antisemitism.



Just change either the word Israel or Jews to something like P**I or even worse and itíd have the full force of the law brought down.



Iím no sympathiser of either side but you canít allow xenophobic language and expect no repercussions.



Since the cleansing of cob posts I suppose you can think you can post this, but it doesnít change the absolute fact that this was a haven for fucking racist lunatics for long enough



Over

Since the cleansing of cob posts I suppose you can think you can post this, but it doesnít change the absolute fact that this was a haven for fucking racist lunatics for long enoughOver

And they are gone because of it And they are gone because of it