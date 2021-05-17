Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 19, 2021, 01:40:08 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: We need to report this to the football club  (Read 422 times)
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 944


View Profile
« on: May 17, 2021, 10:11:45 PM »
The left wing bias, the anti semitic content, the bigotry, the racism, the bullying, the gang culture. That is not the face of my football club and I for one will be emailing the football club. You should all do the same. You know of who I speak.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 614


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: May 17, 2021, 10:17:56 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on May 17, 2021, 10:11:45 PM
The left wing bias, the anti semitic content, the bigotry, the racism, the bullying, the gang culture. That is not the face of my football club and I for one will be emailing the football club. You should all do the same. You know of who I speak.
  BLM
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 944


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: May 17, 2021, 10:28:41 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on May 17, 2021, 10:17:56 PM
Quote from: Block21 on May 17, 2021, 10:11:45 PM
The left wing bias, the anti semitic content, the bigotry, the racism, the bullying, the gang culture. That is not the face of my football club and I for one will be emailing the football club. You should all do the same. You know of who I speak.
  BLM

We all need to do our bit monkey me owld fruit  :ponce:
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 437



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: May 17, 2021, 10:44:55 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on May 17, 2021, 10:11:45 PM
The left wing bias, the anti semitic content, the bigotry, the racism, the bullying, the gang culture. That is not the face of my football club and I for one will be emailing the football club. You should all do the same. You know of who I speak.

Snowflake
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 944


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: May 17, 2021, 10:55:38 PM »
I won't have fmttfuckingm being the face of my football club  BLM
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 244

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: May 17, 2021, 11:28:02 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on May 17, 2021, 10:11:45 PM
The left wing bias, the anti semitic content, the bigotry, the racism, the bullying, the gang culture. That is not the face of my football club and I for one will be emailing the football club. You should all do the same. You know of who I speak.

H.O.M.O.S.E.X.U.A.L.
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 906


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:09:09 PM »
It is a sad state when he is the face who the media go to as a representative of the clubs fans .......bloke is a million miles away and how these media fuckwits  do not know this speaks volumes of their  knowledge , Blokes a dictator/fascist if you don't toe the line & agenda ........how the fuck is he getting away with it so blatantly now is the question?
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 223


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:55:12 PM »
Id be inclined to report that site to any organisation that exposes antisemitism.

Just change either the word Israel or Jews to something like P**I or even worse and itd have the full force of the law brought down.

Im no sympathiser of either side but you cant allow xenophobic language and expect no repercussions.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 752



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:04:06 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:55:12 PM
Id be inclined to report that site to any organisation that exposes antisemitism.

Just change either the word Israel or Jews to something like P**I or even worse and itd have the full force of the law brought down.

Im no sympathiser of either side but you cant allow xenophobic language and expect no repercussions.

Since the cleansing of cob posts I suppose you can think you can post this, but it doesnt change the absolute fact that this was a haven for fucking racist lunatics for long enough

Over
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 944


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:51:47 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:04:06 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:55:12 PM
Id be inclined to report that site to any organisation that exposes antisemitism.

Just change either the word Israel or Jews to something like P**I or even worse and itd have the full force of the law brought down.

Im no sympathiser of either side but you cant allow xenophobic language and expect no repercussions.

Since the cleansing of cob posts I suppose you can think you can post this, but it doesnt change the absolute fact that this was a haven for fucking racist lunatics for long enough

Over

And they are gone because of it
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 