Author Topic: We need to report this to the football club  (Read 76 times)
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 943


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:11:45 PM »
The left wing bias, the anti semitic content, the bigotry, the racism, the bullying, the gang culture. That is not the face of my football club and I for one will be emailing the football club. You should all do the same. You know of who I speak.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 614


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:17:56 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 10:11:45 PM
The left wing bias, the anti semitic content, the bigotry, the racism, the bullying, the gang culture. That is not the face of my football club and I for one will be emailing the football club. You should all do the same. You know of who I speak.
  BLM
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 943


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:28:41 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:17:56 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 10:11:45 PM
The left wing bias, the anti semitic content, the bigotry, the racism, the bullying, the gang culture. That is not the face of my football club and I for one will be emailing the football club. You should all do the same. You know of who I speak.
  BLM

We all need to do our bit monkey me owld fruit  :ponce:
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 437



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:44:55 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 10:11:45 PM
The left wing bias, the anti semitic content, the bigotry, the racism, the bullying, the gang culture. That is not the face of my football club and I for one will be emailing the football club. You should all do the same. You know of who I speak.

Snowflake
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 943


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:55:38 PM »
I won't have fmttfuckingm being the face of my football club  BLM
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
****
Online Online

Posts: 244

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:28:02 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 10:11:45 PM
The left wing bias, the anti semitic content, the bigotry, the racism, the bullying, the gang culture. That is not the face of my football club and I for one will be emailing the football club. You should all do the same. You know of who I speak.

H.O.M.O.S.E.X.U.A.L.
Logged
