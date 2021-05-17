Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 16 547







TMPosts: 16 547 CORONOVIRUS INSIDE INFO !!! « on: Today at 09:31:53 AM » WAS TOLD FROM A GOOD SOURCE TODAY THAT THE SOUTH AFRICAN VARIANT WAS VIRTUALLY NON-EXISTENT AND THAT THE INDIAN VARIANT HAS BEEN HYPED UP AND THERE'S NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT !!! « Last Edit: Today at 09:35:32 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats