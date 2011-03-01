Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 17, 2021, 10:42:07 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Haha  (Read 47 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 747



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:12:13 AM »
Police have arrested four men in connection with a video which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted from a car in north London.
Boris Johnson earlier condemned the "shameful racism" aimed at British Jews, which had "no place" in society.
The person who filmed the video told the BBC they cried after witnessing the scene, adding: "I don't feel safe."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the incident was "utterly disgusting", adding: "There must be consequences".

Boris calling others racist  :alf: Starmer outraged, but Saudi et al can do what they like

Not sure what these blokes did is in any way racist anyway

Outraged at flags and a loud hailer  souey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 