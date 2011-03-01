Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Boris Johnson earlier condemned the "shameful racism" aimed at British Jews, which had "no place" in society.

The person who filmed the video told the BBC they cried after witnessing the scene, adding: "I don't feel safe."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the incident was "utterly disgusting", adding: "There must be consequences".



Boris calling others racist Starmer outraged, but Saudi et al can do what they like



Not sure what these blokes did is in any way racist anyway



