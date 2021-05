10th May Palestine launch rockets onto residences and a school, play stupid games you win stupid prizes surely? A lot of anti semitic chanting on fly me

They are even claiming the video of anti sematic abuse is fake - despite 4 people now being arrested



I mean look at this quote



"Not one comment on this thread calling Johnson out, by name, for complicity in genocide."



Yeah - I'm surprised big nose has let it stay on. A bit more and I might flag it to the club to show what he is allowing on there - not a good look