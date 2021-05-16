Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 14th August.......Fury v Joshua  (Read 185 times)
« on: May 16, 2021, 08:04:23 PM »
Confirmed!
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: May 16, 2021, 08:09:52 PM »
Saudi?
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:22:06 PM »
Looking doubtful.
Fury to fight Wilder again. Joshua v Usyk. Fucking joke, court cases, governing bodies getting involved and bickering over money and venues.
Gingerpig
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:39:53 PM »
Will not fight ...just another piss take on the loons who will now have 2 PPV  fights ....not 1 ..kerching again , good old Eddie 
Bob_Ender
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:53:17 PM »
On a more serious note......if they ever let me out of here.......I'll knock ten bells out the lot of them......

Specially the big baldy gaylord one....

More to follow......🎖        🛎🛎 round one     

                 Xx
