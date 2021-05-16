Welcome,
May 19, 2021, 10:35:45 PM
14th August.......Fury v Joshua
Author
Topic: 14th August.......Fury v Joshua
Pigeon droppings
14th August.......Fury v Joshua
Confirmed!
Robbso
Re: 14th August.......Fury v Joshua
Saudi?
Robbso
Re: 14th August.......Fury v Joshua
Looking doubtful.
Fury to fight Wilder again. Joshua v Usyk. Fucking joke, court cases, governing bodies getting involved and bickering over money and venues.
Gingerpig
Re: 14th August.......Fury v Joshua
Will not fight ...just another piss take on the loons who will now have 2 PPV fights ....not 1 ..kerching again , good old Eddie
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bob_Ender
Re: 14th August.......Fury v Joshua
On a more serious note......if they ever let me out of here.......I'll knock ten bells out the lot of them......
Specially the big baldy gaylord one....
More to follow......🎖 🛎🛎 round one
Xx
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
